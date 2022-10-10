NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Set To Be Out For Some Time

Kyle Curran
Marc Williams
Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams suffered a dislocated wrist in Sunday night’s Week 5 win against the Cincinnati Bengals and will miss a “significant” amount of time, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. 

It’s another unlucky injury for the Ravens, as Williams has been as good as can be in terms of fitness. He only missed four games in his first five seasons in the NFL.

Williams, who signed a bumper five-year deal this offseason, got off to the perfect start in Baltimore, with three interceptions in the team’s first two games. That was tied for the second-most in the league entering the week.

Nobody knows when and how Williams suffered the injury, and he was replaced by Geno Stone in the second half, who came on and performed well, finishing with a pair of solo tackles.

Most Ravens fans thought that with Williams getting injured, it would open the door for first-round rookie Kyle Hamilton to seize a starting role, however Stone will likely be the next man up to replace the injured veteran in the starting lineup.

NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Curran

