The Baltimore Ravens made it official.

The team signed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who spent the previous two seasons (2021 and 2022) with the Cleveland Browns to a one-year deal.

Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Ravens, per @Schultz_Report Former Pro Bowler is staying in the AFC North pic.twitter.com/gx8F5Hb1v7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 18, 2023

Because he visited the Ravens facility 10 days ago, this was not a huge surprise.

Clowney is 30 years old, a three-time Pro Bowler, and the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

After five seasons in Houston, he joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Clowney has 320 tackles and 43 sacks in his career.

He is expected to bolster the pass rush of the Ravens and will be once again competing in the AFC North.

Clowney’s biggest issue throughout his career has been persistent injuries; however, in January 2023, he got into hot water with the Browns for speaking with Browns beat reporter, Mary Kay Cabot, airing out his frustrations with the team.

Those frustrations included his feeling that the Browns favored Myles Garrett, gave Garrett favorable matchups, and were doing whatever possible to get Garrett into the Hall of Fame instead of prioritizing winning football games.

In that interview which he later claimed was off the record, he told Cabot that he may end up staying in the division in 2023.

Clowney and his agent later walked back some of those comments, but his prediction about staying put in the AFC North turned out to be true.

NFL Betting Guides 2023