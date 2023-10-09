On Friday, Baltimore sports fans were pinching themselves with excitement.

The Baltimore Orioles were hosting Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS after winning 100 games and the AL East division.

The Baltimore Ravens were 3-1 and on paper appeared to be the stronger team in their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, the worst-case scenario happened.

The Orioles dropped two straight games to the Texas Rangers playing uncharacteristic Orioles baseball with bad pitching and no hitting.

And the Ravens should have beaten the Steelers but somehow let the game get away from them.

As expected, Baltimore sports fans including one very well-known former Oriole took to social media to commiserate.

Before the Orioles took the field for Game 2 of the ALDS, Hall of Fame Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer said:

I know I should be and am aware of how much the O’s need a win. But am I overreacting to another Raven loss in a game they could have won?#graysonrules — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) October 8, 2023

Retired Baltimore sports broadcaster Keith Mills tried to put a positive spin on things by saying it is not the worst day in Baltimore sports history, just the second-worst.

Contrary to what many think This is not the worst day in Balt. Sports history. Oct. 13 1996 Ravens lose to the Colts & the Orioles were illuminated by the Yankees in the ALCS. 1st time the Colts played a Balt. team since moving to Indy. All is not lost, the Os still have a pulse — Keith Mills (@KeithMills1090) October 9, 2023

Alysa gives us a Barbie meme to show her feelings.

orioles and ravens both losing today is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/KDJhBAFKT1 — alysa (@everalysa) October 8, 2023

Speaking of memes, this pretty much sums it up courtesy of Baltimore Memes.

The Ravens and Orioles have caused thousands of people depression today. — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) October 8, 2023

The best remedy for losing is winning.

The Orioles take the field in Texas on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM; the Orioles have to win to stay in the series.

The Ravens travel to London to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 at 9:30 AM EDT on October 15.