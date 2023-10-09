NFL News and Rumors

Baltimore Sports Fans Commiserate Over Orioles And Ravens Collapses Over The Weekend

Wendi Oliveros
Baltimore logos

On Friday, Baltimore sports fans were pinching themselves with excitement.

The Baltimore Orioles were hosting Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS after winning 100 games and the AL East division.

The Baltimore Ravens were 3-1 and on paper appeared to be the stronger team in their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, the worst-case scenario happened.

The Orioles dropped two straight games to the Texas Rangers playing uncharacteristic Orioles baseball with bad pitching and no hitting.

And the Ravens should have beaten the Steelers but somehow let the game get away from them.

As expected, Baltimore sports fans including one very well-known former Oriole took to social media to commiserate.

Before the Orioles took the field for Game 2 of the ALDS, Hall of Fame Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer said:

“I know I should be and am aware of how much the O’s need a win. But am I overreacting to another Raven loss in the game they could have won?”

Retired Baltimore sports broadcaster Keith Mills tried to put a positive spin on things by saying it is not the worst day in Baltimore sports history, just the second-worst.

Alysa gives us a Barbie meme to show her feelings.

Speaking of memes, this pretty much sums it up courtesy of Baltimore Memes.

The best remedy for losing is winning.

The Orioles take the field in Texas on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM; the Orioles have to win to stay in the series.

The Ravens travel to London to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 at 9:30 AM EDT on October 15.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

