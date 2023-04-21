Baltimore Still a Possible Destination for DeAndre Hopkins

The Baltimore Ravens have done everything they can to try and retain their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson this offseason. One player to keep an eye on is Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams this upcoming season and their stars know this fact. Budda Baker has already requested a trade and Hopkins has been mired in trade rumors for months now. However, the Ravens have been desperately trying to get weapons for Lamar Jackson to appease him and Hopkins could be a viable trade candidate for them.

Ravens Still Could Land DeAndre Hopkins Via Trade

Baltimore’s Situation

The Ravens are in dangerous territory with their quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The former MVP and Baltimore failed to reach an agreement on a new contract which then led to the team placing the franchise tag on their quarterback. As a result, Jackson became unhappy and has reportedly demanded the team sign two key wide receivers before he even entertained sitting back down at the negotiating table.

It is also worth noting that Lamar does not have an agent which has also potentially turned away possible trade partners for the quarterback’s services. They already landed one of the receivers Jackson reportedly wanted in Odell Beckham Jr. as they signed him to a one-year deal. Now, Baltimore can turn their sights to acquiring the All-Pro wideout in Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Career

One look at Hopkins’ career numbers will show why Lamar Jackson would want DeAndre Hopkins as his primary receiver. Hopkins has made five Pro Bowls along with three All-Pro selections. In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Hopkins has racked up 2,696 total receiving yards coupled with 221 receptions. Not to mention, he has 17 touchdowns during his Arizona tenure. In terms of his career, DeAndre Hopkins has totaled 11,298 receiving yards, 853 catches, and 71 total touchdowns.

His best season came in the 2018 campaign for the Houston Texans. During that season, he recorded 1,572 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 115 catches on 163 targets. This resulted in his third Pro Bowl selection as he was arguably in his prime of his career at this point. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to pursue the Arizona Cardinals wideout. After all, if he is going to stay, a duo of Beckham Jr. and Hopkins would certainly shake up the NFL.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]