NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick is learning to close out races.

He proved the transformation is in full speed after he executed a bold, three-wide move late in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, clinching his second win of the season. The victory in the circuit’s second playoff outing clinched a spot in the Round of 12 for Reddick.

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Reddick outdueled his boss as Denny Hamlin led 63 laps, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner couldn’t hold off his employee. On the final 1.5-mile lap, Erik Jones, who placed P3, blocked Hamlin, providing an opening for Reddick to drive hard to the bottom and take the lead prior to crossing the start/finish line.

Reddick rallied from fifth place on the final restart to claim his fifth career win.

With a second-place finish Sunday, Hamlin enters next Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a 49-point lead over No. 13-ranked Martin Truex Jr. in the playoff standings.

Massive celebrations for a massive win.@TylerReddick gets it done with an incredible restart and 3-wide pass for the win.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OzaI0MnP5Z — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) September 10, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Thursday

2 p.m.: ARCA Series practice

3 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

4 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Bush’s Beans 200 race

9 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics race

Friday

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300 race

Saturday

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

A huge fifth-place result today could be what propels @joeylogano to the Round of 12. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3rzOvXEgTw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2023