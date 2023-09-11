NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
tyler reddick advances to round of 12 with kansas win (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick is learning to close out races. 

He proved the transformation is in full speed after he executed a bold, three-wide move late in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, clinching his second win of the season. The victory in the circuit’s second playoff outing clinched a spot in the Round of 12 for Reddick. 

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team,” Reddick said, as reported by NASCAR.com. 

Reddick outdueled his boss as Denny Hamlin led 63 laps, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner couldn’t hold off his employee. On the final 1.5-mile lap, Erik Jones, who placed P3, blocked Hamlin, providing an opening for Reddick to drive hard to the bottom and take the lead prior to crossing the start/finish line. 

Reddick rallied from fifth place on the final restart to claim his fifth career win. 

With a second-place finish Sunday, Hamlin enters next Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a 49-point lead over No. 13-ranked Martin Truex Jr. in the playoff standings. 

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Thursday

  • 2 p.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 3 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
  • 4 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series Bush’s Beans 200 race
  • 9 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics race

Friday

  • 2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300 race

Saturday

  • 7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
