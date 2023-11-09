Your TV Screen May Seem A Bit Brighter On Thursday Night If You tune in to the Bears and Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

As the 2-7 Chicago Bears gear up to host the 1-7 Carolina Panthers for Thursday Night Football, there doesn’t seem to be much to be excited for—except, for a bold uniform change by the Bears that is always controversial among their fanbase. The Bears, fresh off a frustrating loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, are opting for a vibrant shift, adorning themselves in bright orange jerseys and helmets for the prime-time matchup.

The decision to showcase the orange uniforms has stirred a debate among fans. While some embrace the change as a refreshing departure from tradition, others harbor mixed feelings about the bold aesthetic choice. The orange helmets and jerseys have been a point of contention, with fans expressing varied opinions on social media and in discussions. The fact that the Bears are 0-3 in the bright orange uniforms does not help with support.

On Thursdays we wear orange 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vutgJuisnK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 7, 2023

Alternate Uniforms Are The New Normal In The NFL

However, the Bears’ venture into alternative uniforms isn’t unique in the NFL. Many teams adopt alternate looks, and compared to some unconventional designs across the league, the Bears’ orange ensemble may not be as extreme. The subjective nature of fashion preferences comes to the forefront, with the in-person experience differing from the televised one. Some argue that the vibrancy of the orange combo is more tolerable when witnessed live.

The contrast between those who embrace change and those who prefer the classic Bears uniforms mirrors the broader sentiment in sports, where tradition often clashes with innovation. Drawing parallels to the divisive reaction to the Bulls’ NBA In-Season Tournament floor, the Bears’ alternate look continues to be a point of contention among fans.

As the Bears make this fashion statement under the Thursday Night Football spotlight, they not only hope to redefine their on-field fortunes but also break the streak associated with their controversial orange uniforms. With the quarterback situation uncertain due to Justin Fields being listed as day-to-day, the game against the 1-7 Carolina Panthers holds added intrigue both on and off the field.