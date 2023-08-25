Bellator Veteran Kiefer Crosbie Signs with UFC, Debut Set for UFC 293

SBG Ireland star Kiefer Crosbie has signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC and is set to make his debut against Kevin Jousset on the UFC 293 card. Crosbie, who previously fought for Bellator, has been vocal about his desire to fight in the UFC.

Crosbie’s Bellator Career

Crosbie had a 4-3 record in Bellator, with his most recent fight with Bellator being a loss by submission in round one against Georgi Karakhanyan back in July 2021. Since being released by Bellator he’s won back-to-back fights with his most recent fight being a knockout victory over former UFC fighter Alex Oliveira in April 2023 at Rise FC.

Crosbie’s UFC Debut

Crosbie’s UFC debut will be against Kevin Jousset, who has an 8-2 record and is coming off a third-round knockout victory over Kitt Campbell at Hex Fight Series 26. The fight will take place on the UFC 293 card, which is set to take place on October 7th in Sydney, Australia.

Crosbie has been vocal about his desire to fight in the UFC and has a long list of potential opponents he would like to face. He has stated that his ultimate goal is to become a UFC champion.