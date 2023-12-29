Ah, 2023. A year in the UFC that felt like a five-round brawl – grueling, unpredictable, and leaving fans with a cocktail of exhilaration and exhaustion. We witnessed champions crowned and dethroned, dynasties forged and fractured, and enough highlight-reel knockouts to fill a Tarantino flick. So, strap on your fight gloves, folks, because it’s time to dissect the year that was in the Octagon, chronicling the five fights that etched themselves onto the UFC’s ever-evolving tapestry.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284)

This highly technical and thrilling showdown headlined UFC 284 and is widely regarded as one of the best fights of the year. Makhachev’s victory over Volkanovski in February 2023 was not only a highlight of the event but also a display of exceptional skill and determination. The back-and-forth nature of the bout, combined with the high stakes involved, makes it a standout performance in 2023.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

The electrifying battle between Gaethje and Fiziev at UFC 286 showcased the heart and tenacity of both fighters. This clash of styles and non-stop action left a lasting impression on fans and solidified its place as one of the most memorable fights of 2023. The narrative going into the fight, with Gaethje being a significant underdog, added an extra layer of excitement and significance to the bout.

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Aldana and Rosa’s epic encounter was one of the most entertaining UFC fights of the year, demonstrating their incredible skill and resilience. The back-and-forth nature of the bout, combined with the potential for another meeting between these two great bantamweights in the near future, most likely with the belt once again on the line, makes it a standout performance in 2023.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal

Rakhmonov and Neal delivered a memorable fight at UFC 285, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination inside the Octagon. The intensity and competitiveness of this battle earned it a well-deserved spot among the top fights of 2023. Rakhmonov’s dominant performance and the high skill level displayed by both fighters made this a must-see fight for UFC fans.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja III

The trilogy fight between Moreno and Pantoja at UFC 290 was a display of skill, heart, and determination. Their epic battle captivated fans and solidified its place as one of the most memorable fights of 2023. The significance of the trilogy, combined with the high stakes involved, made this fight a standout performance in 2023

The year 2023 was a momentous one for the UFC, featuring a diverse array of fights that showcased the incredible talent and determination of the promotion’s athletes. These five fights, in particular, stood out for their exceptional quality, entertainment value, and significance within the sport.