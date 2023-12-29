UFC News and Rumors

Best UFC Fights of 2023: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Makes The List

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC (1)

Ah, 2023. A year in the UFC that felt like a five-round brawl – grueling, unpredictable, and leaving fans with a cocktail of exhilaration and exhaustion. We witnessed champions crowned and dethroned, dynasties forged and fractured, and enough highlight-reel knockouts to fill a Tarantino flick. So, strap on your fight gloves, folks, because it’s time to dissect the year that was in the Octagon, chronicling the five fights that etched themselves onto the UFC’s ever-evolving tapestry.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284)

This highly technical and thrilling showdown headlined UFC 284 and is widely regarded as one of the best fights of the year. Makhachev’s victory over Volkanovski in February 2023 was not only a highlight of the event but also a display of exceptional skill and determination. The back-and-forth nature of the bout, combined with the high stakes involved, makes it a standout performance in 2023.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

The electrifying battle between Gaethje and Fiziev at UFC 286 showcased the heart and tenacity of both fighters. This clash of styles and non-stop action left a lasting impression on fans and solidified its place as one of the most memorable fights of 2023. The narrative going into the fight, with Gaethje being a significant underdog, added an extra layer of excitement and significance to the bout.

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Aldana and Rosa’s epic encounter was one of the most entertaining UFC fights of the year, demonstrating their incredible skill and resilience. The back-and-forth nature of the bout, combined with the potential for another meeting between these two great bantamweights in the near future, most likely with the belt once again on the line, makes it a standout performance in 2023.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal

Rakhmonov and Neal delivered a memorable fight at UFC 285, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination inside the Octagon. The intensity and competitiveness of this battle earned it a well-deserved spot among the top fights of 2023. Rakhmonov’s dominant performance and the high skill level displayed by both fighters made this a must-see fight for UFC fans.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja III

The trilogy fight between Moreno and Pantoja at UFC 290 was a display of skill, heart, and determination. Their epic battle captivated fans and solidified its place as one of the most memorable fights of 2023. The significance of the trilogy, combined with the high stakes involved, made this fight a standout performance in 2023

The year 2023 was a momentous one for the UFC, featuring a diverse array of fights that showcased the incredible talent and determination of the promotion’s athletes. These five fights, in particular, stood out for their exceptional quality, entertainment value, and significance within the sport.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC 300

The one fight the UFC must make for UFC 300

Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 23 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 300
Dana White announces the first three fights for UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Leon Edwards UFC
UFC 296 Had a Sold Out Crowd of 19k with $9.3 Million Revenue
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 15/22
UFC 296 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Leon Edwards expecting to earn $1 Million payday
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 16 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 296
How to Watch UFC 296: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Chris Gutierrez
Chris Gutierrez Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Yadong vs Kandare
Song Yadong Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Dec 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top