Best UFC Knockouts of 2023: Josh Emmett’s Death Punch Tops The List

The clock is about to strike midnight on 2023, and what a year it’s been in the UFC! From brutal knockouts that left jaws agape to championship upsets and record-breaking performances, the Octagon has served up thrills and spills unlike any year before. But what were the moments that truly defined 2023 in the UFC? Buckle up, fight fans, because we’re diving into the top five knockouts of the year that left us all speechless (and maybe a little queasy).

Number 5: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki (UFC Austin)

Remember the days of Kimbo Slice’s backyard brawls? Klose channeled that street fight energy in the most unexpected way. Trapped in Solecki’s armbar, Klose defied logic and gravity by picking up the 180-pound lightweight and slamming him face-first onto the canvas. Solecki went lights out instantly, and the internet exploded with debates about the legality and sheer audacity of the move. Was it genius or dirty play? You decide, but one thing’s for sure, Klose’s “Slam Jam” will be a UFC talking point for years to come.

Number 4: Yan Xiaonan vs. Jessica Andrade (UFC 288)

Yan Xiaonan’s knockout of Jéssica Andrade at UFC 288 was a testament to her striking prowess. Despite Andrade’s reputation for formidable knockout power, Xiaonan seized the opportunity to counter her opponent’s aggressive left hooks, culminating in a decisive and skillful knockout victory.

YAN XIAONAN (+140 ML) BEATS JESSICA ANDRADE BY ROUND 1 TKO 😳 (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/HDXy1THsCf — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 7, 2023

Number 3: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira (UFC 287)

For years, Israel Adesanya ruled the middleweight division with an iron fist, his fluid striking and tactical brilliance silencing doubters one by one. But in 2023, Adesanya met his kryptonite in the form of old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Their rematch at UFC 287 was a brutal chess match, with both men trading heavy blows. But it was Adesanya who landed the final checkmate, a vicious counter right hook that sent Pereira crashing to the canvas and dethroning him as the middleweight king. Israel Adesanya finally settled the score and got the win he’s been longing for.

KO of the year : Adesanya vs Pereira pic.twitter.com/7EYOnVlRo9 — Marco 🦦🐧 (@PwzKB) December 26, 2023

Number 2: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje (UFC 291)

The first encounter between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in 2021 was a “Fight of the Year” contender, a brutal brawl that ended with Poirier’s TKO victory. In 2023, the two lightweight warriors squared off again, and the fireworks were just as intense. This time, it was Gaethje who emerged victorious, landing a perfectly timed head kick that turned Pereira’s lights off instantly. The knockout was a thing of beauty and brutality, a testament to the incredible skill and resilience of both fighters.

OH. MY. GOD. Can’t believe what I just saw. Justin Gaethje KO’s Poirier by an insane head kick.. 🤯#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/Zn7F8rT2LY — Oscar (@Oscarjones777) July 30, 2023

Number 1: Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell (UFC 296)

And now, we arrive at the undisputed knockout of the year, a punch so savage it sent chills down spines and had fans wincing for weeks. In the featherweight main card fight on UFC 296, Josh Emmett faced the short-notice replacement Bryce Mitchell. Early in the first round, Emmett unleashed a right hand so powerful, so precise, that it seemed to turn Mitchell’s lights off instantly. The impact was sickening, the silence deafening, and the replays were brutal to watch. This wasn’t just a knockout; it was a statement, a reminder of the raw power and unforgiving nature of the Octagon. It was a knockout that will be etched in UFC history for years to come.

Josh Emmett with the first round KO over Bryce Mitchell. The way Bryce is convulsing while unconscious is crazy….#UFC296 #MMAtwitter pic.twitter.com/JasnJNmxkn — Boz (@Boz2929) December 17, 2023