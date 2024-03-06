Bills Release Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer To Clear Cap Space

The Buffalo Bills have released cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer to clear cap space ahead of the new league year.

Bills Release Tre’Davious White And Jordan Poyer

More departures on Buffalo’s defense: Bills are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, per source. Buffalo will designate him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2M in dead money. His contract will remain on Buffalo’s… pic.twitter.com/akMrfC36px — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are designating White as a post-June 1 cut. This will save Buffalo $10.2 million in salary cap space in 2024, with $6.2 million in dead money. White can sign with any team once the league year starts on March 13.

White, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, with a First-team All-Pro in 2019 and a Second-team All-Pro in 2020. The former first-round pick was drafted by the Bills in 2017.

In 2023, White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4.

Meanwhile, Poyer’s release saves the Bills $5.72 million on the cap, with $2 million in dead money. Poyer, 32, was slated to have a cap figure of $7.72 million in 2024.

Poyer spent the past seven seasons in Buffalo, becoming one of the leaders of Sean McDermott’s defense. Poyer earned First-team All-Pro in 2021 and made the Pro Bowl in 2022. Additional Players Released By The Bills

White and Poyer were not the only cap space casualties for the Bills.

Buffalo also released center Mitch Morse, cornerback Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Harty, and running back Nyheim Hines.

With the six releases, the Bills save nearly $36 million. Buffalo entered the day $40 million over the cap.