Brad Riddell Returns to Face off Against Thiago Moises on March 16th

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
Brad Riddell, UFC lightweight, has announced his return to the octagon. He will take on Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout at a UFC Fight Night event on March 16th. The location of the event is still to be determined.

“I’m not done yet,” Riddell said in a statement. “I’ve had some time to reflect on my recent losses, and I’m more motivated than ever to get back in the win column. Thiago Moises is a tough opponent, but I believe I have the skills and experience to beat him. I’m excited to show the world what I’m still capable of.”

Moises is also coming off a defeat, having been finished by Benoit Saint-Denis in his most recent outing. However, he is a well-rounded fighter with a dangerous submission game. He will be looking to spoil Riddell’s return and move up the lightweight ladder.

This matchup is an intriguing one for a number of reasons. First, both Riddell and Moises are exciting fighters who are always willing to put on a show. Second, the lightweight division is one of the most competitive in the UFC, and a win for either man could propel them into title contention. Finally, this fight has the potential to be a turning point in Riddell’s career. After three straight losses, he needs a win to get back on track. A victory over Moises would show that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

The UFC Fight Night event on March 16th is shaping up to be a stacked card. In addition to the Riddell vs. Moises bout, the event is also expected to feature a number of other exciting matchups. Fans can expect a night of nonstop action from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

