Brad Riddell Returns to Face off Against Thiago Moises on March 16th

Brad Riddell, UFC lightweight, has announced his return to the octagon. He will take on Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout at a UFC Fight Night event on March 16th. The location of the event is still to be determined.

“I’m not done yet,” Riddell said in a statement. “I’ve had some time to reflect on my recent losses, and I’m more motivated than ever to get back in the win column. Thiago Moises is a tough opponent, but I believe I have the skills and experience to beat him. I’m excited to show the world what I’m still capable of.”

Moises is also coming off a defeat, having been finished by Benoit Saint-Denis in his most recent outing. However, he is a well-rounded fighter with a dangerous submission game. He will be looking to spoil Riddell’s return and move up the lightweight ladder.

This matchup is an intriguing one for a number of reasons. First, both Riddell and Moises are exciting fighters who are always willing to put on a show. Second, the lightweight division is one of the most competitive in the UFC, and a win for either man could propel them into title contention. Finally, this fight has the potential to be a turning point in Riddell’s career. After three straight losses, he needs a win to get back on track. A victory over Moises would show that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

The UFC Fight Night event on March 16th is shaping up to be a stacked card. In addition to the Riddell vs. Moises bout, the event is also expected to feature a number of other exciting matchups. Fans can expect a night of nonstop action from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.