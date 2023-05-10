Broncos Re-Sign Safety, Kareem Jackson

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have wasted no time trying to bolster the roster. Despite having no first-round picks due to the infamous Russell Wilson trade, Denver still had a relatively solid draft addressing some key needs. Now, the team is bringing back a veteran team leader on the defense. The Broncos are reportedly re-signing safety, Kareem Jackson, to another one-year deal. While his prime may be behind him, this is still a solid pickup for the Denver Broncos for a multitude of reasons.

Denver Broncos Re-Sign Veteran Safety, Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson’s Importance to Denver’s Defense

The former Houston Texan who was drafted back in 2010 has always been a terrific team leader throughout his career. Even during his down seasons, his impact in the locker room cannot be understated. The veteran safety has formed a terrific safety tandem with superstar, Justin Simmons, the past two seasons and is one of the fiercest hitters in the NFL. One can even argue that he has been vital towards Justin Simmons maturing and becoming the star he is today (somewhat reminiscent to DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller). All in all, this was a savvy move on the Denver Broncos’ part from both a financial and team culture perspective. Especially when you look at his career impact.

His Impressive Career So Far

Kareem Jackson has always been one of the better safeties in the league. For his career, he has logged 30 tackles for a loss, 700 solo tackles, and 901 combined tackles. Jackson’s effectiveness does not end there. He has also been a threat through the air recording 107 passes defended, 20 interceptions, and three career pick sixes. It is also important to remember that Kareem Jackson started his career as a defensive back, but transitioned to the safety position during his first year in Denver back in the 2019-20 campaign.

During his tenure with the Broncos, Kareem Jackson has recorded four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, 232 solo tackles, and eight tackles for a loss. Remember, there have been a few corners who have transitioned to the safety spot throughout NFL history and found success, such as Charles Woodson. Kareem Jackson may not be the splashiest signing for Denver this offseason, but he will still be a welcome sight for the Broncos’ locker room this coming season.

