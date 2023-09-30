NFL News and Rumors

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Expected To Play In Week 4 Against The Miami Dolphins

Wendi Oliveros
Damar Hamlin

Nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to play in a regular season football game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Bills have ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday paving the way for Hamlin’s return.

His debut will come in a tough game for the 2-1 Bills who host the undefeated 3-0 Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 1.

This is the same Dolphins team who put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

In the previous three games, Hamlin was classified as a healthy inactive player.

Hamlin’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous.

Surviving the cardiac arrest and subsequently conditioning himself to play in the NFL are amazing feats that are largely attributed to the heroic acts of the first responders who attended to him on the field in Cincinnati.

Hamlin has emerged from the traumatic event with a mission to educate and empower people to use CPR in crisis situations.

It is a project Hamlin and the Bills have undertaken in partnership with the American Heart Association.

No matter if you are a Bills fan or not, everyone is happy to see a healthy Hamlin take the field and do what he loves once again.

Bills NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
