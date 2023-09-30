Nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to play in a regular season football game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Bills have ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday paving the way for Hamlin’s return.

With the #Bills ruling out S Jordan Poyer, the expectation is that Damar Hamlin makes his season debut vs the #Dolphins, sources say. This spring, Hamlin told reporters, “My heart is still in the game. I love the game.” On Sunday, he’s set to be back doing it. pic.twitter.com/5LzNm5EeXz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2023

His debut will come in a tough game for the 2-1 Bills who host the undefeated 3-0 Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 1.

This is the same Dolphins team who put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

In the previous three games, Hamlin was classified as a healthy inactive player.

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is A Healthy Inactive For The Third Straight Week #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/WORL4RKqTi — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 24, 2023

Hamlin’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous.

Surviving the cardiac arrest and subsequently conditioning himself to play in the NFL are amazing feats that are largely attributed to the heroic acts of the first responders who attended to him on the field in Cincinnati.

Hamlin has emerged from the traumatic event with a mission to educate and empower people to use CPR in crisis situations.

It is a project Hamlin and the Bills have undertaken in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The Buffalo Bills are launching a partnership with the American Heart Association — donating $1 million to support CPR training. CPR saved the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field in January. pic.twitter.com/jhSzaa6l9L — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 20, 2023

No matter if you are a Bills fan or not, everyone is happy to see a healthy Hamlin take the field and do what he loves once again.

