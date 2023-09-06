CHARLOTTE, N.C. – DeShawn Williams didn’t appear happy. Neither did Shy Tuttle.

After jumping the snap during practice last Thursday, both Carolina Panthers’ starting defensive linemen were forced to step aside and execute lunges as a unit-imposed penalty.

The next time up.

Same thing.

Despite the false starts during the NFL team’s final training camp workout at the practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium, Williams and Tuttle spoke on the new-look defense’s readiness for Sunday’s season-opening matchup at the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s going good,” Williams said. “We had a great week of preparation.”

Maybe, but what about the Brian Burns situation?

Brian Burns’ status for Panthers’ opener uncertain amid contract disputehttps://t.co/cZkLSHwx8G pic.twitter.com/HqQjVOwPS1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 4, 2023

Panthers Preparing For Athletic Falcons

Molded by a new coaching staff and philosophy, the Panthers entered game week focused on containing the athleticism of new Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and power running of rookie Bijan Robinson.

Then Burns, who was lauded as a “team player” all offseason, declared a “hold-in” over his continuing contract extension squabble. While Burns, possibly the defense’s top asset as it transforms into a base 3-4, attended meetings, but did not participate in consecutive practices.

In the final year of his contract, which calls for Burns to make $16 million, the Panthers’ sack leader last season yearns to be one of the NFL highest-paid defenders.

Coach Frank Reich on Monday said Burns is questionable for Sunday.

“I think you have to prepare for all options,” Reich said. “You have to think the best, hope the best, but prepare for all options.”

If Burns sits out, reserve outside linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos, Amare Barno and rookie DJ Johnson could help fill the void.

DeShawn Williams: ‘Keep It As Simple As Possible’

Williams and Tuttle both signed free-agent contracts after enjoying career-best seasons in 2022. They remain ready for their expanded roles with the Panthers.

Williams and Tuttle hail from the Carolinas and came “home” to prove they hold down starting assignments, beginning with the NFC South-rival Falcons.

Williams sounded confident in new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 defense.

“(The progress) from OTAs until now, it’s just awesome,” said Williams, who grew up a Panthers’ fan in Central, S.C. “It’s great to focus on a new target, especially a division game. It’s going to be a high-intensity game.

“I try to keep it as simple as possible, just try to do my job and try not to get ahead of myself.”

A Lexington, N.C. native, Tuttle isn’t concerned with Ridder or Robinson.

“First things first, before you worry about any opponent, focus on yourself,” Tuttle said.

With two open roster spots Wednesday morning, general manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers could seek to add at least one veteran defensive lineman before Sunday.

“Overall, there has to be rotation in there,” Fitterer said. “It’ll be hard to ask any defensive lineman to take 45 snaps a game.

“We’re looking at every avenue to add to that group right now.”

With or without Burns, Williams and Tuttle implied they were ready for their new start.