Carolina Panthers’ Gabe Jackson Waiting For NFL Opportunity To Start Vs. Slumping Jacksonville Jaguars At EverBank Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breaking the unit’s initial huddle prior to the Carolina Panthers’ Thursday’s NFL practice, Gabe Jackson lined up next to center Bradley Bozeman.

They executed the drill at three-quarter speed and, on his way back to the line, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler stepped in front of Jackson and offered additional coaching as rookie Nash Jensen, the starter at right guard the past two outings, took his turn running the drill.

Are the Panthers ready to make another change along the offensive line?

Added to the 53-man roster Friday, Jackson appears in line to assume a starting role against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Panthers RG Gabe Jackson Earned Good Grades

Gabe Jackson stood at his locker and grinned following the Panthers’ practice Dec. 21.

Four days earlier, Jackson replaced Jensen and helped push the Panthers past the Atlanta Falcons, 9-7, during a rainy, windy matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

Jackson helped fuel the come-from-behind victory, which snapped a six-game losing streak and knocked the Falcons out of playoff contention.

A 10-year veteran, Jackson earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 72.2, the offensive unit’s third-best performance. Jensen, meanwhile, faltered, earning a 47.7 grade.

“(Jackson) came in there, we ripped off a couple good runs there, right away when he came in,” Tabor said during a Dec. 18 Zoom call. “He’s a strong player, been around the block, has a lot of experience. And it was just something that we felt like we just needed to do at that time.”

When it came to starting during last Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, however, Jackson opened on the bench. Through much of the first quarter, he stood on the sideline holding his helmet in his right hand.

On the game’s second snap, Jensen failed to fend off Packers linebacker Preston Smith, who unleashed the primary hit during the sack of rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Jensen, who allowed three pressures on eight pass plays, played most of the first quarter and finished with an overall 24.3 grade.

With Jackson inserted into the lineup, the Panthers scored a season-high 30 points.

Justin McCray on Jackson: ‘A Helluva Player’

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said during his Thursday press conference that “definitely,” Jackson could draw a starting assignment in the final road game of the season for the Panthers (2-13).

Through the first 15 games, the injury-riddled Panthers employed eight right guards and seven left guards. Not much has gone right as Young has been sacked 53 times during his 14 starts. Against the Packers, Young, working mostly with clean pockets of protection, earned career highs with 312 passing yards and a 110.0 passer rating.

Injured guard Justin McCray said Jackson has brought stability and leadership to the unit.

“A great teammate, a helluva player,” McCray said. “Just being able to coach up the younger guys. Even the older guys like myself and (Bozeman).

“He’s been in a lot of games, so his experience is a great thing to have in the room.”

Will Jackson get the start against the slumping Jaguars (8-7), who have dropped four straight and will be without injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

If McCray knew, he didn’t show the team’s hand.

“That I do not know,” McCray said, grinning. “Whoever is in there will give us the best chance at winning.”

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
