Charles Barkley Could Leave NBA on TNT for LIV Golf Broadcasting Role

The PGA Tour isn’t the only company losing its talent to LIV Golf. Rumors are starting to circulate that Charles Barkley could be leaving his role on TNT’s Inside the NBA to commentate on LIV Golf. According to sports radio host, Dan Patrick, Barkley is rumored to meet with LIV Golf on Wednesday night to discuss a full-time media position. If the right figure is presented, this could be the end of Barkley’s time on Inside the NBA. Below, we’ll go over Charles Barkley’s interest in joining LIV Golf, his TNT salary, and what his projected LIV Golf salary might look like.

LIV Golf Looks Secure TV Deal with Team of Broadcasters

After poaching some of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf wants to build a team of broadcasters and attract a TV deal. While those who have joined the Saudi-backed golf league have received major criticism, Barkley has never been one to shy away from controversy.

A lifelong golf fan, Barkley might be willing to leave his chair at Inside the NBA on TNT for a chance to do commentary for LIV Golf.

Despite the criticism, Barkley has supported the golfers who took the nine-figure offers handed out by the saudi-funded tour.

In fact, Barkley wasn’t shy about the things he’d do if offered the right sum of money:

“If somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative.”

Barkley Meets With LIV Golf Over Broadcasting Role

At the Next Round Show, Barkley stated that he was planning on speaking with LIV Golf about the possibility of a media role. While he downplayed the meeting, Barkley insisted he didn’t know the details of the potential position.

“I’m going to meet with LIV. They called me and asked me ‘would I meet with them?’ And I said yes. Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.” Barkley said last week at the Next Round Show.

How Much Does Charles Barkley Make at TNT?

Charles Barkely’s TNT salary is reportedly projected at $6 million per year.

While Barkley’s current contract runs until the end of the NBA’s 2024-2025 season. That coincides with the end of TNT’s $1.2 billion contract with the NBA.

If the price is right though, there is a chance that Barkley could terminate his contract with TNT.

Projecting Charles Barkley’s LIV Golf Contract and Salary

According to Dan Patrick, If LIV Golf can present Barkley with a nominal figure, it could be the end of tenure on Inside the NBA. Barkley has been a TNT broadcaster for over 20 years but will look to meet with higher ups with LIV Golf on Wednesday night.

Patrick went on to say that Barkley will listen to all offers but may have to leave TNT if anything were to become official. Barkley’s deal with the LIV Tour will affect his ability to perform his duties as a co-host on Inside the NBA.

It will be a big deal if Barkley leaves TNT, as LIV Golf will be taking away one of the NBA’s biggest personalities.

Phil Mickelson reportedly received a $200 million deal to join LIV Golf, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Barkley command more than double his salary as part of a deal to leave TNT.

Initial LIV Golf salary projections for Barkley range anywhere from $12-15 million per year.