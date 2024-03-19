NFL News and Rumors

Chase Young Contract Details: DE Signs With Saints

Dan Girolamo
A; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92)

Defensive end Chase Young is heading to New Orleans as the former No. 2 pick will sign with the Saints, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. View the contract details below.

Chase Young Contract Details

Young is signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints. The $13 million is fully guaranteed.

Drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young spent his first three and a half seasons with the Washington Commanders.

On November 1, 2023, Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick.

Young recorded 18 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the 49ers. Young notably sacked Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.

Overall, Young tied a career-high with 7.5 sacks during the 2023 season. Young added 25 tackles and 41 pressures.

Chase Young Will Try To Help Improve Saints Defense

Young joins a Saints defense that struggled in 2023 in year two under Dennis Allen. New Orleans finished with 34 sacks, which ranked 28th in the NFL.

Young joins a defense that includes Cameron Jordan, the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end, and Carl Granderson, who had 8.5 sacks in 2023.

After a disappointing start to his career, Young gets a fresh start in New Orleans.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

