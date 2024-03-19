Chase Young Contract Details: DE Signs With Saints

Defensive end Chase Young is heading to New Orleans as the former No. 2 pick will sign with the Saints, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. View the contract details below.

Chase Young Contract Details

Chase Young went into free agency wanting a deal to see himself up for the future. And he wanted to play with Cam Jordan. ✅ and. ✅ https://t.co/F4Aivw5Aa5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

Young is signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints. The $13 million is fully guaranteed.

Drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young spent his first three and a half seasons with the Washington Commanders.

On November 1, 2023, Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick.

Young recorded 18 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the 49ers. Young notably sacked Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.

Overall, Young tied a career-high with 7.5 sacks during the 2023 season. Young added 25 tackles and 41 pressures.

Chase Young Will Try To Help Improve Saints Defense

Young joins a Saints defense that struggled in 2023 in year two under Dennis Allen. New Orleans finished with 34 sacks, which ranked 28th in the NFL.

Young joins a defense that includes Cameron Jordan, the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end, and Carl Granderson, who had 8.5 sacks in 2023.

After a disappointing start to his career, Young gets a fresh start in New Orleans.