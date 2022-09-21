Chiefs Rookie CB Jaylen Watson Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

It’s fair to say that rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson’s career has got off to a great start.

Watson recorded a 99-yard go-ahead pick-six in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s victory victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday in honour of his performance.

Watson had his say on his performance, and that incredible TD.

“The ball just ended up in my chest and I took it home. It was a surreal feeling. I’m just so grateful and blessed to be in this position. I didn’t even know what do do when In got in the end zone – that’s why everyone saw me just standing there. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Take a bow Jaylen Watson. AFC defensive player of the week. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/neeIUin46A — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) September 21, 2022

The 24-year-old has had a special rise making his way into the NFL. He became a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a lightly recruited prospect coming out of high school and despite turning making a name for himself at the junior college level, earning a scholarship to University of South California, he was deemed academically ineligible to compete for the Trojans.

Usually, this would be a career ender for most athletes at this level, but not for the resilient Watson. Instead he went back to his native Georgia, got a part time job flipping burgers in Wendy’s with his Mother, while he worked on his studies.

Rookie Jaylen Watson worked at a Wendy's his junior year in college while finding somewhere to play football. He got drafted in the seventh round this year by KC and his first career INT was a 99-yard pick-six. Always be ready for your moment 🔒 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/xbQA3wA007 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2022

This hard work eventually paid off in a great way. He went on to play two seasons at Washington State before hearing his name called out on Draft weekend. It’s been a terrific rise for Watson, who will certainly see more awards come his way if he continues to perform at this level.

Watson and the Chiefs’ will now look to keep things rolling this Sunday as Kansas City take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.