NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs Rookie CB Jaylen Watson Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Jaylen Watson
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

It’s fair to say that rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson’s career has got off to a great start. 

Watson recorded a 99-yard go-ahead pick-six in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s victory victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday in honour of his performance.

Watson had his say on his performance, and that incredible TD.

“The ball just ended up in my chest and I took it home. It was a surreal feeling. I’m just so grateful and blessed to be in this position. I didn’t even know what do do when In got in the end zone – that’s why everyone saw me just standing there. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

The 24-year-old has had a special rise making his way into the NFL. He became a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a lightly recruited prospect coming out of high school and despite turning making a name for himself at the junior college level, earning a scholarship to University of South California, he was deemed academically ineligible to compete for the Trojans.

Usually, this would be a career ender for most athletes at this level, but not for the resilient Watson. Instead he went back to his native Georgia, got a part time job flipping burgers in Wendy’s with his Mother, while he worked on his studies.

This hard work eventually paid off in a great way. He went on to play two seasons at Washington State before hearing his name called out on Draft weekend. It’s been a terrific rise for Watson, who will certainly see more awards come his way if he continues to perform at this level.

Watson and the Chiefs’ will now look to keep things rolling this Sunday as Kansas City take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bills

Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson Receives Good News After Neck Injury Scare

Author image joshstedman  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tagovailoa
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Joe Haden To Re-Sign For Browns For Just One Day Before Retiring
Author image joshstedman  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
american-football-1666276_1920
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended For One Game By The NFL
Author image joshstedman  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL teams NEW
Next Set Of Nominees Announced For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Author image joshstedman  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Buccaneers to sign veteran WR Cole Beasley
Author image James Foglio  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Brawl
Top Five Talking Points From Week 2 In The NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top