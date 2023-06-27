Chris Paul ‘Excited’ To Play Alongside Stephen Curry

After being rivals for the better part of a decade, Chris Paul and Stephen Curry will be teammates on the Golden State Warriors to start the upcoming NBA season. The newly acquired “Point God” knows Curry well and explained the extent of his relationship with Malika Andrews of NBA Today.

“Me and Steph have known each other a long time,” Paul said. “My wife was at his wedding, I think him and his wife was our wedding.”

Chris Paul To Join Forces With Steph Curry In Golden State

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Paul. The 38-year-old veteran was traded from the Phoenix Suns along with Landry Shamet and multiple first-round draft picks and swaps to the Washington Wizards for a package centered around All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

Paul was only a member of the Wizards for a few days before he was traded to Golden State for Jordan Poole and draft picks.

There were conversations that Paul could be bought out or redirected out of Golden State in another trade. However, Chris Haynes reported that Haynes is looking forward to playing with Curry in the Warriors, a sentiment he shared with Andrews.

“I’m excited to get a chance to play alongside him [Curry], Klay, Wig, Draymond, all them,” Paul said. “They got an unbelievable organization . . . they’ve been playing together for a while, and they know what they’re doing.”

Chris Paul Still Searching For First Championship

Paul is still searching for his first championship as an NBA player.

The 18-year veteran has played in the NBA Finals once during the 2020-2021 season for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

In 59 games last season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

