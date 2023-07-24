From the moment Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah announced that he would be changing his number for the 2023 NFL season, there has been mayhem among Browns fans.

JOK wore #28 for his first two seasons, but in year three, he is changing to his Notre Dame jersey number 6.

Browns fans are well aware that there was a very famous #6 on the roster just a few years ago.

In fact, when quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs during the 2020 COVID-19 season, his was among the most popular jersey sold according to Fanatics.

According to NFL merchandise mover Fanatics, #Browns outselling others across all sports across their network since team clinched playoff berth. Baker Mayfield’s jersey is #2 seller. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 4, 2021

That means many fans have a #6 jersey (or two) in their closets and are trying to figure out how to reuse it.

Duct tape is a lighthearted thought provided by Twitter user Andrew Schauer.

Gonna take a lot of duct tape to cover Mayfield with Owusu-Koramoah — andrew schauer🚿 (@Schauer_Time) July 23, 2023

Of course, the Browns would prefer fans buy a brand new JOK #6 jersey for many reasons, one of which is to put the Baker Mayfield era further behind them.

It will be interesting to see how many #6 jerseys at Browns games this year are Baker Mayfield remakes versus the new Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ones.

Emily Mayfield Gives A Shout Out To Nick Chubb

Mayfield may no longer be associated with the Browns, but that did not stop his wife of four years, Emily, from commenting on a recent Nick Chubb Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Chubb 🦇 (@nchubb27)

Her words make it clear that the Mayfields are still big fans of Nicholas Jamal Chubb.

Emily Mayfield responded:

“This got me fired up! Always cheering for you in the Mayfield household!”

Mayfield’s Carolina Panthers faced the Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 season, and he and Chubb shared a moment on the field after the game.

Baker Mayfield got his Nick Chubb hug after all. pic.twitter.com/jfOAHJQExD — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 11, 2022



Even though the Browns and Baker Mayfield have gone their separate ways and are trying to create new history, it is nice to know that Mayfield and Chubb are still on good terms.