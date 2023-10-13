NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Guard Joel Bitonio Will Miss 1st Regular Season Game After 102 Consecutive Starts

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joel Bitonio

The iron man on the Cleveland Browns offensive line has been guard Joel Bitonio.

The 35th overall pick by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft played in 102 consecutive regular season games and 6,481 consecutive snaps.

Bitonio, 32, had a knee scope during the Browns’ bye week (Week 5) so he is not yet ready to return.

29-year-old 2017 undrafted free agent Michael Dunn, who has been with the Browns since 2020, will start in Bitonio’s place.

The good news is that Bitonio is not expected to be out for a prolonged period of time; the bad news is that he is one of several Browns offensive players who are banged up.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be under center in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and tight end David Njoku is questionable as his face and hands heal from the burns sustained in the firepit accident.

PJ Walker will get the start in Watson’s place.

All of this on top of losing running back Nick Chubb for the year has taken its toll on a Browns offense that was expected to be much more explosive than it has been.

On the other hand, the 49ers have been explosive in every facet of the game so it will be a challenge for the injured Browns to contain them.

Watch the Browns host the 49ers at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.


Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
