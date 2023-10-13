The iron man on the Cleveland Browns offensive line has been guard Joel Bitonio.

#Browns All-Pro G Joel Bitonio, who has started 102 consecutive regular season games, underwent a knee score during the bye week and will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the #49ers. So Cleveland won’t have Deshaun Watson or Bitonio. https://t.co/lLe07JbHgL pic.twitter.com/xWR9GxjV2Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2023

The 35th overall pick by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft played in 102 consecutive regular season games and 6,481 consecutive snaps.

Bitonio, 32, had a knee scope during the Browns’ bye week (Week 5) so he is not yet ready to return.

29-year-old 2017 undrafted free agent Michael Dunn, who has been with the Browns since 2020, will start in Bitonio’s place.

Michael Dunn will start in place for Joel Bitonio Sunday. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/T9zyDVqS8f — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) October 13, 2023

The good news is that Bitonio is not expected to be out for a prolonged period of time; the bad news is that he is one of several Browns offensive players who are banged up.

LG Joel Bitonio (knee), who walked out of the #Browns facility on crutches last week and hasn’t practiced since, didn’t do his regular weekly media availability today. He’s played 102 straight games. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 12, 2023

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be under center in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and tight end David Njoku is questionable as his face and hands heal from the burns sustained in the firepit accident.

PJ Walker will get the start in Watson’s place.

All of this on top of losing running back Nick Chubb for the year has taken its toll on a Browns offense that was expected to be much more explosive than it has been.

On the other hand, the 49ers have been explosive in every facet of the game so it will be a challenge for the injured Browns to contain them.

Watch the Browns host the 49ers at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15.

