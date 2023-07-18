NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Introduce Alternate White Helmets For Highly Anticipated 2023 NFL Season

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cleveland Browns

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns official Twitter account teased that a new helmet was coming.

The Browns in recent years have won plain orange helmets.

Fans have been clamoring for a white helmet to go with the alternate 75th-anniversary white uniform released in 2021.

At that time, an alternate orange helmet was released with the player’s number on it.

The look was met with mixed reviews as fans liked the jersey but not the helmet.

It sounds like the Browns got the message and incorporated it into the alternate helmet look for 2023

White-Out Dates Announced

In addition to the helmet reveal, the Browns announced the white-out games; two are home games, and one is on the road.

The team will wear the 75th-anniversary uniforms (from 2021) with the 2023 alternate helmet in the following weeks:

  1. Week 2 at Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football (9/18)
  2. Week 6 versus San Francisco (10/15)
  3. Week 17 versus New York Jets on Thursday Night Football (12/28)

 

Big Expectations For 2023 Browns

Expectations are high for the 2023 Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson will be QB1 from Week 1, and a new defensive coordinator in Super Bowl Champion Jim Schwartz is expected to revamp an underperforming 2022 defense containing talented players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

If the Browns do not turn it around in 2023, the next offseason could be especially tumultuous for the head coach and players in their mid to late 20s who have high salaries but have not been able to lead this team on a deep playoff run.

The AFC is extremely competitive as is the Browns’ own division, the AFC North, so it will be interesting to see if the team can deliver a winning season and a playoff berth to the loyal fans hungry for a successful Browns season.

Their last playoff appearance was in 2020 with Baker Mayfield as the quarterback; the Browns lost in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
