NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Make A Flurry Of Backup Quarterback Transactions On Thursday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks

Cleveland Browns fans need a scorecard to keep track of the backup quarterback transactions and roster changes that happened on Thursday.

The day started with four QBs on the roster: Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Then it changed a couple of times.

Here is how everything went down in Cleveland on Thursday.

Thursday Morning: Kellen Mond Out And Joshua Dobbs In

The day started with news that the Browns waived Kellen Mond.

Joshua Dobbs was officially named the QB2 of the Browns.

Many thought this was a sensible decision.

Thursday Evening: Joshua Dobbs Traded And Kellen Mond Is Back

Hours later, Joshua Dobbs is traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns get a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for sending Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona.

While this trade request seems to come from nowhere, consider that the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2022.

He is very familiar with Dobbs, and if there is any uncertainty about Kyler Murray’s health, Dobbs is another option for the Cardinals to consider besides Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune.

Then, news came that the Browns pulled Mond off the waiver wire so he is back in Cleveland.

The Common Thread: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, The DTR Factor

All these moving parts are somewhat attributed to how well rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick (No. 140 in the 2023 NFL Draft) out of UCLA, has performed.

After Thursday’s transactions, DTR is QB2; he moved up from QB3 to QB2 in hours.

He is an exciting player with a bright future, and the Browns obviously agree.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance

John Lynch On Trey Lance: Will Most Likely Remain With 49ers

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
Cardinals Isaiah Simmons
Cardinals Trade Isaiah Simmons To Giants, Josh Jones To Texans
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  56min
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
AFC North Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Jerry Jeudy Avoids Serious Ankle Injury
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Is Carted Off Practice Field
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
CBS Super Bowl Commercials Are Selling Out Slower Than FOX & NBC
CBS Super Bowl Commercials Are Selling Out Slower Than FOX & NBC
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Stevan Ridley
Actor And Comedian Kevin Hart Is In Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL RB Stevan Ridley
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
dj chark injured wr (1)
Panthers Preseason: Coach Frank Reich Speaks On Slow Offensive Start, Banged-Up Wide Receivers, How Tough NFL Cut Down Day Will Be
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top