Cleveland Browns fans need a scorecard to keep track of the backup quarterback transactions and roster changes that happened on Thursday.

The day started with four QBs on the roster: Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Then it changed a couple of times.

Here is how everything went down in Cleveland on Thursday.

Thursday Morning: Kellen Mond Out And Joshua Dobbs In

The day started with news that the Browns waived Kellen Mond.

The Browns just waived Kellen Mond. #DawgPound — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 24, 2023

Joshua Dobbs was officially named the QB2 of the Browns.

#Browns Stefanski says Joshua Dobbs will be the No. 2 QB ahead of DTR pic.twitter.com/yaJkUpwNyj — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2023

Many thought this was a sensible decision.

I think it was borderline impossible for DTR to over take Dobbs for the 2nd spot I’m sure the team is happy he pushed it and played well but Dobbs is the right choice #Browns — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 24, 2023

Thursday Evening: Joshua Dobbs Traded And Kellen Mond Is Back

Hours later, Joshua Dobbs is traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns get a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for sending Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona.

Josh Dobbs was with #Cardinals OC Drew Petzing in Cleveland, so he knows the offense. With Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL, it’s now Dobbs competing with Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune for the job. https://t.co/2okdbgwnk6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

While this trade request seems to come from nowhere, consider that the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2022.

He is very familiar with Dobbs, and if there is any uncertainty about Kyler Murray’s health, Dobbs is another option for the Cardinals to consider besides Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune.

Then, news came that the Browns pulled Mond off the waiver wire so he is back in Cleveland.

#Browns are keeping QB Kellen Mond, pulled back off of waivers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2023

The Common Thread: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, The DTR Factor

All these moving parts are somewhat attributed to how well rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick (No. 140 in the 2023 NFL Draft) out of UCLA, has performed.

More from #Browns Stefanski on Dobbs as backup QB and thoughts on DTR pic.twitter.com/VzoE05R6U8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2023

After Thursday’s transactions, DTR is QB2; he moved up from QB3 to QB2 in hours.

This trade speaks to the #Browns’ confidence in DTR, a young QB they absolutely love and have been throughly impressed with throughout all of training camp. https://t.co/OmoxUsmm7l — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2023

He is an exciting player with a bright future, and the Browns obviously agree.

