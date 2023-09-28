The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have a more heated rivalry.

There is bad blood dating back to when Art Modell moved the then Browns to Baltimore in the mid 1990s leaving Cleveland without a team and instituting the Baltimore Ravens who shortly thereafter won a Super Bowl, something the Browns have yet to do.

Like a thief in the night, Art Modell moves the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore on November 6, 1995. pic.twitter.com/DA1raF7Bvs — Tim Evanson (@TimintheCLE65) November 6, 2020

With that ancient history as a backdrop, Ravens week is always a big one for the Browns.

And in Week 4, to add to the intensity, the Browns could see two of their former stars take the field in the purple and black.

One is Jadeveon Clowney who spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Browns.

Though he says there is no bad blood since his departure, he did stir things up on the way out of Cleveland with inflammatory remarks about the Browns’ defensive strategy and favoritism toward Myles Garrett in January.

Jadeveon Clowney on facing his old teammates Sunday in Cleveland: “I don’t think I ever necessarily need no extra motivation. It’s a division game. I have a lot of respect for a lot of guys over there, a lot of friends over there. I hope for them the best, but not against us.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 27, 2023

Another wrinkle is that Clowney was a teammate of Deshaun Watson’s in Houston.

#Browns Deshaun Watson on facing his good friend and #Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/q1Tc6jfM8m — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 27, 2023

The other, if he is healthy, is Odell Beckham Jr.

#Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr has an ankle injury, and after the game, coach John Harbaugh described it as minor. My understanding is Beckham is managing the issue and if all goes well, it shouldn’t affect his availability going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

Baltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr will be out this week pic.twitter.com/tzx6ZaOmxW — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 22, 2023

OBJ signed with the Ravens in 2023 but missed Week 3 with a lingering ankle injury.

He did not practice on Wednesday so his status for Sunday is still to be determined.

OBJ was with the Browns from 2019 through the midpoint of the 2021 season when he was released after his dad’s infamous social media video calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield’s inadequacies.

What kind of response will these two get in Cleveland?

That is just one of the intriguing plotlines in this AFC North matchup of 2-1 teams that starts at 1:00 PM EDT on October 1, 2023.

NFL Betting Guides 2023