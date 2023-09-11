NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Got IV At Halftime, Dealt With Whole Body Cramps In Win Over Bengals

Wendi Oliveros
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 24-3.

The Browns have owned the Bengals in recent years so the result was not completely surprising.


What was surprising was that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted that he was dealing with full-body cramps in the second quarter.

His arms and calves were “locking up.”

In the rainy weather, he was gripping the ball too hard.

Watson threw for 154 yards which included one touchdown pass.

He also rushed for a touchdown and threw one interception.

Watson outperformed Joe Burrow easily.

Burrow finished the day completing 14 passes for 82 yards.

The Browns are expecting Deshaun Watson to be the missing piece for a team that has not made the playoffs since 2020.

Indeed, Watson has not played a complete NFL season since 2020 so the 2023 season will be a physical test for him in that respect.

The team has put all of the necessary offensive pieces around him to succeed.

Right Tackle Jack Conklin Injured In The Game

One who may have been lost for a lengthy time as a result of today’s game is right tackle Jack Conklin.

Coach Kevin Stefanski admits that things “don’t look good” but did not go into detail on the knee injury that some fear could be season-ending for the two-time First-Team All-Pro.


The AFC North battles each other in Week 2 as the Browns take on the Steelers and the Bengals take on the Ravens.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
