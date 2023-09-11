The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 24-3.

The Browns have owned the Bengals in recent years so the result was not completely surprising.

Burrow is 1-4 against the Browns, does that mean the Browns own the Bengals? Asking for a friend… — Dennisss (@denniss_9) September 10, 2023



What was surprising was that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted that he was dealing with full-body cramps in the second quarter.

His arms and calves were “locking up.”

In the rainy weather, he was gripping the ball too hard.

QB Deshaun Watson actually had to get an IV during halftime today 😳 video from @Lockerverse with @QuincyAvery #DawgPound. pic.twitter.com/dXrt37gWWU — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) September 10, 2023

Watson threw for 154 yards which included one touchdown pass.

He also rushed for a touchdown and threw one interception.

Watson outperformed Joe Burrow easily.

Burrow finished the day completing 14 passes for 82 yards.

The Browns are expecting Deshaun Watson to be the missing piece for a team that has not made the playoffs since 2020.

Indeed, Watson has not played a complete NFL season since 2020 so the 2023 season will be a physical test for him in that respect.

The team has put all of the necessary offensive pieces around him to succeed.

Right Tackle Jack Conklin Injured In The Game

One who may have been lost for a lengthy time as a result of today’s game is right tackle Jack Conklin.

Coach Kevin Stefanski admits that things “don’t look good” but did not go into detail on the knee injury that some fear could be season-ending for the two-time First-Team All-Pro.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said early tests on RT Jack Conklin are not good. He wouldn’t say it but appears season-ending knee injury pic.twitter.com/oUvYyrIrD7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 10, 2023



The AFC North battles each other in Week 2 as the Browns take on the Steelers and the Bengals take on the Ravens.

