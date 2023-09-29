It has been a light week of practice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson’s right throwing shoulder was injured in the Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

He took limited reps on Friday wearing a compression sleeve and kinesiology tape.

#Browns Deshaun Watson at practice today. Light work for the QB in the open portion as he continues taking it easy on the throwing shoulder that got banged up last week. Nothing substantial on Watson’s shoulder, just an arm sleeve and what appears to be some kinesiology tape. pic.twitter.com/V0ivaGbj2f — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 29, 2023

Watson is listed as questionable in the Week 4 injury report.

The 2-1 Browns take on their AFC North foes, the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

It is hard to envision Watson on the sidelines for such a big game this early in the season.

Talked to Deshaun Watson (shoulder) in the locker room for a sec. He didn’t want to elaborate but said he’s okay and expects to face the #Ravens — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

Could It Be DTR Time?

In the event he cannot go, the Browns will play rookie QB2 Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The 23-year-old played very well in the preseason which was part of the reason the Browns were comfortable trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

DTR, the 5th round, No. 140 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA, says he is “ready for it” if his name is called.

DTR says he’s “ready for it” if he has to start at QB in place of Deshaun Watson on Sunday #Browns pic.twitter.com/8vXrpcxXkd — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 29, 2023

The Browns host the Ravens on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Tune in to CBS to see who the Browns start at quarterback.

