Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is Questionable For Week 4 Game Against Baltimore

Wendi Oliveros
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended

It has been a light week of practice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson’s right throwing shoulder was injured in the Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

He took limited reps on Friday wearing a compression sleeve and kinesiology tape.

Watson is listed as questionable in the Week 4 injury report.

The 2-1 Browns take on their AFC North foes, the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

It is hard to envision Watson on the sidelines for such a big game this early in the season.

Could It Be DTR Time?

In the event he cannot go, the Browns will play rookie QB2 Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The 23-year-old played very well in the preseason which was part of the reason the Browns were comfortable trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

DTR, the 5th round, No. 140 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA, says he is “ready for it” if his name is called.

The Browns host the Ravens on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Tune in to CBS to see who the Browns start at quarterback.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
