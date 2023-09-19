NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb’s Injury Forces Discussion Of 3 Key Issues

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nick Chubb

To be clear, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s injury makes me personally so sad.

He is my favorite Browns player for his work ethic and the way he goes about his business on and off the field.

His devastating injury revives key issues both internally for the Browns and throughout the NFL; some of which will be discussed for days and weeks by NFL analysts.

1. Running Backs Deserve Lucrative Long-Term Contracts

It only took until Week 2 and two Pro Bowl players, Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb, to suffer injuries for this preseason argument to resurface.

The preseason and 2023 theme has been to not pay running backs lucrative long-term deals because they do not have longevity.

Barkley got a one-year deal after much conflict between himself and the Giants making him a free agent after 2023.

This is a double-edged sword that seems unfair because as Chubb showed last night, running backs sustain some of the most physical and violent injuries in football.

Chubb is in the second year of his three-year deal, but the Browns have an opportunity to get out of the deal before 2024.

2. Was Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Hit On Chubb A Cheap Shot?

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is a heated one both geographically and within a competitive AFC North division.

Browns fans feel it was a cheap shot, and Steelers fans do not agree.

Weighing in on this would require me to be an expert in the issue and/or to watch Chubb’s injury video more than one time.

Neither is happening.

3. Why Are The Browns So Thin At Running Back Behind Chubb?

The Browns had three solid backs in 2022.

Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson backed up Nick Chubb last season.

Hunt is a free agent, and Johnson was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jerome Ford is a good player, but he will certainly need help.


Presumably, the Browns will be in the market for another back.

There are free agents like ex-Browns RB Hunt and Leonard Fournette and disgruntled players (Jonathan Taylor and Cam Akers) with other teams that could be acquired relatively quickly.

The only argument that will not come up is the grass versus turf one since Acrisure Stadium has grass.

That is not really a consolation in this case, but it is worth mentioning in light of Aaron Rodgers’s injury last Monday.

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jerome Ford

4 Takeaways From Browns Vs. Steelers MNF Game

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young stumbles in first two starts (1)
Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young’s Rough Start on Monday Night Football, Tough Beginning To NFL Career, Jeering Fans
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Chubb
NFL Players React As Nick Chubb Is Carted Off Field With Knee/Leg Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
PFF Week 2 Player Grades: Micah Parsons Has Career Day
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders
Monday Night Football Week 2 Same Game Parlay Pick: +643 Odds MNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Rashid Shaheed
Monday Night Football Week 2 Player Props: Rashid Shaheed Among Best MNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Cryptic Tweet Prior To 49ers Game When He Was Declared Inactive
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top