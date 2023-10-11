NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Shares Pictures Of His Face After Firepit Accident

Wendi Oliveros
David Njoku

On September 29, two days before the Week 4 Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was reported that tight end David Njoku suffered burns from a firepit accident.

Those burns were on his arms and face; he was questionable to play in the Ravens game because of putting a helmet over those burns.

Njoku played in the game and caught six passes out of the seven targeted to him for 46 yards.

Nearly two weeks later after a Week 5 bye, Njoku released a photo on his Instagram account of what his face looked like immediately after the accident.

There are two takeaways from seeing the photo.

  1. Thank goodness he was okay, these burns looked serious and painful.
  2. How in the world did he wear a tight-fitting helmet over his face?

Check it out.

It is not surprising that he wore the face mask into the facility before the Ravens game.

The media would have taken plenty of photos and had lots of questions.

Njoku’s issues are just the tip of the iceberg for a banged-up Browns team.

Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a shoulder issue, and PJ Walker appears to be in line to start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers if Watson is unable.

The Browns were missing several starters in Wednesday’s practice including Njoku who is resting to heal the burns, Watson (shoulder), Myles Garrett (foot) who left the Ravens game in a boot, and Joel Bitonio (knee).

Watch the 2-2 Browns host the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM EDT on October 15.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

