Cleveland Browns fans were not prepared for this piece of news.

On the eve of the Baltimore Ravens game, tight end David Njoku is added to the injury report with a questionable designation because he suffered burns from a fire pit incident at home.

The #Browns just added TE David Njoku to their injury report as questionable after suffering burns to his face and arm in a household accident. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 30, 2023

He reportedly was burned as he lit the fire pit.

The most important part of the story and the best news of all is that Njoku is okay.

Fans were very concerned, and upon seeing all of the worries on social media, Njoku’s agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed that he was fine.

Njoku took to social media strongly hinting that he expects to play on Sunday.

The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) September 30, 2023

However, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin provided a little behind-the-scenes context.

#Browns TE David Njoku — who suffered burns on his face and hands in a fire pit incident at his home — has been adamant BTS that he’s playing vs the #Ravens tomorrow…. But the team *first* needs to see if he can get his helmet on … and play with it — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 1, 2023

Martin says that because burns are on his face, the team will need to see how he feels wearing a helmet.

Eagle-eyed Browns fans will note that these types of accidents need to stop happening to superstar players at the end of September.

Almost exactly one year ago, Myles Garrett was involved in a single-vehicle accident that sent him to the hospital and kept him out of action as he recovered.

Myles Garrett survived a nasty accident, and his car tells the story 👀 (via @BriBuckleyTV)pic.twitter.com/Uio2MK5XJ7 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 28, 2022

Watch the Browns host the Ravens at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 1.

