Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Suffers Burns From Fire Pit Incident At Home

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
David Njoku

Cleveland Browns fans were not prepared for this piece of news.

On the eve of the Baltimore Ravens game, tight end David Njoku is added to the injury report with a questionable designation because he suffered burns from a fire pit incident at home.

He reportedly was burned as he lit the fire pit.

The most important part of the story and the best news of all is that Njoku is okay.

Fans were very concerned, and upon seeing all of the worries on social media, Njoku’s agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed that he was fine.

Njoku took to social media strongly hinting that he expects to play on Sunday.

However, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin provided a little behind-the-scenes context.

Martin says that because burns are on his face, the team will need to see how he feels wearing a helmet.

Eagle-eyed Browns fans will note that these types of accidents need to stop happening to superstar players at the end of September.

Almost exactly one year ago, Myles Garrett was involved in a single-vehicle accident that sent him to the hospital and kept him out of action as he recovered.

Watch the Browns host the Ravens at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 1.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
