Coco Gauff Defeats Fellow Teenager Mirra Andreeva In Three Sets

It was billed as a match between the tennis teenagers.

19-year-old Coco Gauff, seeded sixth, defeated 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva in a three-set battle.

Andreeva looked composed at the start of the match.

Despite a flurry of service breaks on both sides, held on to win the first set in a tiebreaker.

Early in the second set though she was ahead on the scoreboard, she looked irritated and seemed to rush the points.

Andreeva showed that she has a power game and a good variety of shots.

The scary part for the rest of the women on the WTA Tour is that she is only going to get better.

Maturity and more match experience like this will help her to handle the rigors of playing Top 10 players on the WTA Tour.

Gauff Showed Patience And Athleticism

For her part, Gauff, the “elder stateswoman” of the pair, looked great.

She showed remarkable patience even when she lost the first set tiebreaker, staying positive and continuing to work herself into the match.

Gauff also showed her tremendous athleticism and ease of movement on the clay court.

She forced Andreeva to hit multiple shots because of her ability to chase down balls from the various corners of the court.



If all continues to form, Gauff is on a collision course to potentially replay the 2022 French Open final in the quarterfinals against Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek has been the most dominant women’s player in Paris.

Her opponents are never in the match.

On Saturday, she double-bageled her Chinese opponent, Xinu Wang, the 80th-ranked player in the world.

Looking Ahead To Sunday Night Featured Women’s Match

Much has been said about how the French Tennis Federation is scheduling the featured night matches.

It is one match per evening, and thus far, men’s matches have been highlighted.

On the eighth night of the tournament, that will change as the Sloane Stephens and Aryna Sabalenka match will be featured on Sunday night.

Sabalenka is considered the favorite, but Stephens has been playing inspired tennis since winning a WTA 250 event earlier in the clay court season.

