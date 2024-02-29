Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

With the Arnold Palmer Invitational set to tee off next week, the Cognizant Classic won’t feature a very strong field at PGA National. The field will be highlighted by players like Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, and more.

The field will need to prepare for some tough weather conditions in Florida, especially on Sunday. The weather forecast predicts for strong winds and rain throughout the weekend.

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 Cognizant Classic tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Cognizant Classic 2024 Field

The Cognizant Classic will feature 19 of the top 50 players in the world at PGA National. There is a lot on the line this weekend including a $9 million purse. Not only will the winner be rewarded a $1.62 million check but they will also be guaranteed a spot at the Masters in April.

The field will feature past Cognizant Classic winners including Rory McIlroy, Chirs Kirk, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, and more.

Cognizant Classic 2024 Tee Times

The Cognizant Classic tee times will begin at 6:45 a.m. ET with two sets of groups teeing off on hole No.1 and 10 simultaneously. The rest of the field will be teeing off in 11-minute intervals until 1:46 p.m. ET.

The first groups to tee off on Thursday will feature Ben An, Callum Tarren, and Dylan Wu on the first hole while Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, and Andrew Novak will tee off on hole No. 10.

Featured Groups for Round 1

With the Florida Swing beginning this week, the field is expected to have an early morning. The first featured group to take to the tee will feature Keith Mitchell, K.H. Lee, and Chad Ramey at 7:18 a.m. ET.

The last featured group will feature Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose at 12:51 p.m. ET..

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at PGA National.

7:18 a.m. ET: Keith Mitchell, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

7:40 a.m. ET: Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 a.m. ET: Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:29 p.m. ET: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee time Players 6:45 a.m. Ben An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu 6:45 a.m.* Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak 6:56 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 6:56 a.m.* Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall 7:07 a.m. C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens 7:07 a.m.* Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson 7:18 a.m. K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell 7:18 a.m.* Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel 7:29 a.m. Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes 7:29 a.m.* Matthieu Pavno, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry 7:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker 7:40 a.m.* Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy 7:51 a.m. Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson 7:51 a.m.* Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young 8:02 a.m. Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim 8:02 a.m.* Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 8:13 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid 8:13 a.m.* Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu 8:24 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles 8:24 a.m.* Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 8:35 a.m. Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet 8:35 a.m.* Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman 8:46 a.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson 8:46 a.m.* Alexander Bjork, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic 11:45 a.m. Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox 11:45 a.m.* Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin 11:56 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander 11:56 a.m.* Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky 12:07 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee 12:07 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair 12:18 p.m. Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar 12:18 p.m.* Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen 12:29 p.m. Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole 12:29 p.m.* Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 12:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im 12:40 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk 12:51 p.m. Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 12:51 p.m.* Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings 1:02 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower 1:02 p.m.* Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan 1:13 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor 1:13 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young 1:24 p.m. Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi 1:24 p.m.* Thorbjorn Oleson, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns 1:35 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong 1:35 p.m.* Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford 1:46 p.m. Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Hojgaard 1:46 p.m.* Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

Cognizant Classic 2024 Weather Forecast

The weather isn’t looking promising for the Cognizant Classic. There’s tough weather conditions to kick off the Florida Swing with the forecast predicting strong winds and rain through the weekend.

The weather is expected to be ideal on Thursday during the first round with manageable winds and clear skies. However, heading into the weekend, the field will need to prepare for rain and really strong wind conditions with gusts reaching up to 21 mph.

Check out the chart for the 2024 Cognizant Classic weather forecast for the entire weekend in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 81 / 66 E 7 mph (11 mph) 30% E 9 mph (14 mph) 30% Friday 79/ 68 SE 14 mph (21 mph) 60% SE 14 mph (21 mph) 30% Saturday 81 / 68 S 10 mph (15 mph) 40% S 10 mph (15 mph) 60% Sunday 82 / 68 S 6 mph (9 mph) 60% SE 6 mph (9 mph) 90%