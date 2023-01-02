NFL News and Rumors

Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The New York Giants clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. However, there was not all celebration and congratulations from their opponent on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts. And their ire is directed towards one player specifically, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles on a big hit in the second quarter and celebrated by doing a snow angel. However, on a lighter note, there was no snow on the ground. Even worse, Foles was laying on the ground writhing in pain while Thibodeaux was celebrating right next to him. Thibodeaux then appeared to make a sleeping gesture afterward on the sideline.

Foles left the game after the hit and did not return. He has already been ruled out for the season finale against Houston, giving the start to Sam Ehlinger.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, a former offensive lineman, shared his thoughts on the play. And he did not hold back.

“Yeah, tasteless and trash from the celebration afterward, just trash- not a fan of it at all,” Saturday said on Monday. “And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general.”

When asked about his celebration postgame, Thibodeaux said that he did not realize that Foles was injured and wished Foles well with his injury.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 Draft out of Oregon. In 14 games, Thibodeaux has 49 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

The Giants blew out the Colts on Sunday by a score of 38-10. Sunday’s win clinched a playoff spot for the Giants, the first appearance since the 2016 season. Meanwhile, it is the latest loss in a disappointing season for the Colts, who are now 4-11-1, tied for the fewest wins since 2017.

Topics  
Colts Giants News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest

Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest

Author image Dylan Williams  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Author image Dylan Williams  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick-Sirianni-Jalen-Hurts
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dak Prescott
Top Five Performers from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
More News
Arrow to top