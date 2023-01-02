Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles

The New York Giants clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. However, there was not all celebration and congratulations from their opponent on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts. And their ire is directed towards one player specifically, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles on a big hit in the second quarter and celebrated by doing a snow angel. However, on a lighter note, there was no snow on the ground. Even worse, Foles was laying on the ground writhing in pain while Thibodeaux was celebrating right next to him. Thibodeaux then appeared to make a sleeping gesture afterward on the sideline.

Kayvon Thibodeaux does snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/I1vPzZfqqG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 1, 2023

Foles left the game after the hit and did not return. He has already been ruled out for the season finale against Houston, giving the start to Sam Ehlinger.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, a former offensive lineman, shared his thoughts on the play. And he did not hold back.

“Yeah, tasteless and trash from the celebration afterward, just trash- not a fan of it at all,” Saturday said on Monday. “And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general.”

When asked about his celebration postgame, Thibodeaux said that he did not realize that Foles was injured and wished Foles well with his injury.

Kayvon Thibodeaux on doing snow angels after his Foles sack: “When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up. When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.” #giants pic.twitter.com/UhUs9K5PvD — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 1, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 Draft out of Oregon. In 14 games, Thibodeaux has 49 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

The Giants blew out the Colts on Sunday by a score of 38-10. Sunday’s win clinched a playoff spot for the Giants, the first appearance since the 2016 season. Meanwhile, it is the latest loss in a disappointing season for the Colts, who are now 4-11-1, tied for the fewest wins since 2017.