Colts Waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after opening game disaster

The NFL can be a cruel, cruel place sometimes and Indiannapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will know that better than anyone this week, after he was waived in only week two following his horrific performance on opening weekend.

The Colts are moving on from their kicker after just one game of the season, the decision has come after the Colts drew 20-20 with the Texans on opening weekend.

Blankenship had a golden chance to win the game in overtime on Sunday, as the 25-year old was set up to kick for a 42-yard field goal which would’ve sealed the victory for his side. Disappointingly, the strike soared well wide of the posts.

The kicks from Blakenship were no better during the rest of the match either, as he booted two kickoffs straight out of play in a woeful performance.

Since joining in 2020, Blakenship has enjoyed both the highs and the lows of the NFL, however after playing all 16 games in his opening season for the Colts, the kicker’s career hit a rough patch.

Having sustaining a hip injury five games into last season, it was almost impossible to get back into the side, with the Colts opting to play Mike Bagdley instead, even when Blankenship recovered from his injury.

The Indiana side will now sign both Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, with the pair expected to battle it out for the newly vacant job as kicker ahead of this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.