Conor McGregor is expected to re-enter the USADA testing pool

According to a recent report by MMA Junkie, Conor McGregor is expected to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool immediately. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is the organization responsible for testing UFC fighters for performance-enhancing drugs. McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He has been training for a potential return to the octagon, and his re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool is a sign that he is getting ready for his fight against Michael Chandler later this year.

Conor McGregor says his fight with Michael Chandler is 100% happening this year.https://t.co/5VVACNzWuF pic.twitter.com/zwRXAUwTJB — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 19, 2023

McGregor has a history with USADA, having been suspended for six months in 2019 after he punched an elderly man in a Dublin pub. The suspension was not related to performance-enhancing drugs, but it did prevent McGregor from fighting during that time. McGregor has also been vocal about his opposition to USADA’s drug testing policies in the past.

The news of McGregor’s re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool comes as the UFC is preparing for several high-profile fights in the coming months. The organization has been working to crack down on performance-enhancing drugs in recent years and has implemented strict drug testing policies to ensure that fighters are competing on a level playing field.

McGregor’s return to the UFC would be a major event for the organization, as he is one of the most popular fighters in the sport’s history. His last fight against Poirier was one of the most-watched events in UFC history, and his return would likely generate significant interest from fans and media alike.

While there is no official word yet on when McGregor will return to the octagon against Chandler, his re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool is a positive sign that he may be fighting later this year. Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting news of the date of McGregor vs. Chandler, we will just have to wait and see!