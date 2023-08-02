Cooper Kupp Exits Practice With Apparent Injury

Even though training camp just started, the NFL is already seeing plenty of stars go down with injury. Rams star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, is the latest to exit practice with an injury. This comes just days after other key names were also hurt and will now miss significant time. Some of those stars include Jaylen Ramsey, Joe Burrow, and Von Miller. Sadly, Cooper Kupp is joining the mix as he exited training camp with what looks to potentially be a pulled muscle. Head coach, Sean McVay, has no update as of yet on the superstar wide receiver. The season very well could hinge on Kupp’s status considering he is Matthew Stafford’s favorite target and for good reason.

Rams Wide Receiver, Cooper Kupp, Exits Practice Due to Apparent Injury

Cooper Kupp’s Impact

Kupp missed the majority of last season due to injury. However, when healthy, he is arguably a top-three wideout in the league. Yes, he is in the same category as the Tyreek Hills and Justin Jefferson’s of the league. Cooper Kupp still logged a team-best 75 receptions to go along with 812 yards and six touchdowns through the air. During Los Angeles’ Super Bowl campaign, the East Washington product had numbers of a league-best 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns resulting in a rare receiving triple crown.

This terrific season was capped off with his first Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl victory where Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors. What is also impressive is that he even earned a few votes for league MVP, something that has never been won by a wide receiver in the history of the NFL. As one can see, the Rams are going to severely miss Cooper Kupp’s presence if he is out for a significant amount of time.

Why He is So Vital to the Los Angeles Rams

As alluded to already, Cooper Kupp is undoubtably Matthew Stafford’s favorite target. Sometimes to a fault. On top of this, one can argue he is the only consistent receiver on the depth chart coming into this season. Van Jefferson has had moments, but has yet to truly solidify himself as one of the better wideouts in the NFL. There are also some young players waiting in the wings who have potential such as Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, and Lance McCutcheon, but they are still considered projects. With all of this in mind, the Rams are desperately hoping the injury to Cooper Kupp is minor and will not handicap their season.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]