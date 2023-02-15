NFL News and Rumors

Dan Orlovsky Rejected NFL Coaching Offers To Stay At ESPN

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers - November 13, 2006

With the NFL offseason now in full swing, fans can expect the changes to begin.

Those changes are not limited to players and coaches; media people move around also.

The big change so far in 2023 surrounds Sean Payton who is leaving the FOX sports crew to become the Denver Broncos head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that one of his colleagues, Dan Orlovsky, had offers to leave ESPN and join the NFL coaching ranks.

Ultimately, he chose not to do so.

Orlovsky’s Offers

According to Schefter, “prominent offensive coaching roles” were on the table in both Carolina and Indianapolis.

Orlovsky is a former NFL backup quarterback who spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is unclear what the offered positions were.

He has emerged as a popular analyst and a fan favorite since joining ESPN in 2018.

Orlovsky appears on several shows including Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live.

Green Bay Contacted Orlovsky In 2019

As Schefter put it in his tweet, it is not the first time Orlovsky was tapped for or showed interest in potential coaching roles.

When his former Colts teammate Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach in 2022, Orlovsky showed some interest in joining the staff.

In 2019, Green Bay reached out to him about an assistant coaching role.

Orlovsky is 39 years old, has three children, and resides in Connecticut.

He may be waiting for the right situation to make the leap.

Orlovsky’s Playing Career Known For One Big Blooper

In 2008, he committed a safety as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions by running out of his own end zone.

At the time, it was a history-making NFL blooper.

During the 2022 season, he was vindicated when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did the exact same thing in the September 25 game against the Denver Broncos.

Garoppolo’s mistake was just as costly.

The 49ers lost the game to the Broncos by the score of 11-10.

Orlovsky shared his profound relief to not be the lone man to commit this foible in all capital letters by tweeting:

“IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER

FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM”

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas Shares Story, Video Of How He Got The News

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
mahomes game mvp (1)
Contract situation for the top Chiefs offensive performers in the Super Bowl
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.
Five NFL Teams That Need A New Quarterback In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr
Author image Dylan Williams  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_gidzhnkl0ygdnzynsmtc
5 NFL Running Backs Who Will Be Free Agents This Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Frank Reich
NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
bitcoin sportsbooks nfl betting
Andy Reid Shares How He Celebrated Super Bowl Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top