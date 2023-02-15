With the NFL offseason now in full swing, fans can expect the changes to begin.

Those changes are not limited to players and coaches; media people move around also.

The big change so far in 2023 surrounds Sean Payton who is leaving the FOX sports crew to become the Denver Broncos head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that one of his colleagues, Dan Orlovsky, had offers to leave ESPN and join the NFL coaching ranks.

Ultimately, he chose not to do so.

Orlovsky’s Offers

According to Schefter, “prominent offensive coaching roles” were on the table in both Carolina and Indianapolis.

It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last: Carolina and Indianapolis discussed prominent offensive coaching roles with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky before he opted to remain at the network. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

Orlovsky is a former NFL backup quarterback who spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is unclear what the offered positions were.

He has emerged as a popular analyst and a fan favorite since joining ESPN in 2018.

Orlovsky appears on several shows including Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live.

Green Bay Contacted Orlovsky In 2019

As Schefter put it in his tweet, it is not the first time Orlovsky was tapped for or showed interest in potential coaching roles.

When his former Colts teammate Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach in 2022, Orlovsky showed some interest in joining the staff.

In 2019, Green Bay reached out to him about an assistant coaching role.

Orlovsky is 39 years old, has three children, and resides in Connecticut.

He may be waiting for the right situation to make the leap.

Orlovsky’s Playing Career Known For One Big Blooper

In 2008, he committed a safety as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions by running out of his own end zone.

At the time, it was a history-making NFL blooper.

No matter what happened the rest of the game, this Dan Orlovsky safety would be one of the most memorable bloopers in NFL history. What made it even worse: the Lions went on to lose by two points… (Oct. 12, 2008) #DETvsMIN @JaredAllen69 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/uFoDvzHDdi — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 4, 2018

During the 2022 season, he was vindicated when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did the exact same thing in the September 25 game against the Denver Broncos.

Garoppolo’s mistake was just as costly.

The 49ers lost the game to the Broncos by the score of 11-10.

Orlovsky shared his profound relief to not be the lone man to commit this foible in all capital letters by tweeting:

“IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER

FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM”