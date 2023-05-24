Dana White and Adam Sandler Team Up for New UFC Comedy

UFC President Dana White and Adam Sandler are teaming up to develop a new comedy series about the UFC. The series is being produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and will be distributed by Netflix.

White announced the project on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. He said that the series will be a behind-the-scenes look at the UFC and will feature both real and fictional characters.

“It’s going to be a comedy, but it’s also going to be a real look at the UFC,” White said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Sandler is a longtime fan of the UFC and has been involved with the promotion in the past. He starred in the 2012 film Here Comes the Boom, which was about a high school teacher who becomes a mixed martial artist.

The new series is the latest in a number of projects that the UFC has been developing for television. The promotion has a deal with ESPN to produce a documentary series about the UFC and is also working on a scripted series for Showtime.

The UFC is one of the most popular sports in the world and has a large following on social media. The new series is sure to be a hit with fans of the UFC and Sandler alike.

In addition to the new series, White also said that the UFC is working on a documentary about the promotion’s history. The documentary is expected to be released later this year.