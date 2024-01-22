UFC News and Rumors

Dana White doesn’t expect Conor McGregor to return in June

Garett Kerman
Dana White - UFC President

The winds of change are swirling around the Notorious One, Conor McGregor. After a lengthy hiatus punctuated by Twitter barbs and courtroom appearances, the Irishman has set his sights on a triumphant return to the Octagon. June 29th, 2024, has been etched into his mind, a date circled in emerald ink, a promise whispered to his legions of fans. Yet, the UFC, the steward of the fight game’s steel cage, seems less than enthused by McGregor’s self-proclaimed pugilistic pilgrimage.

Dana White, has thrown a wrench into McGregor’s meticulously crafted comeback narrative. With a flick of his wrist, he has refused to commit to the June date, his pronouncements as slippery as a greased anaconda. This has left McGregor fuming, his normally loquacious social media channels erupting with a flurry of expletives and thinly veiled threats.

The UFC’s reticence is understandable, if not exactly sporting. McGregor’s last foray into the Octagon was a forgettable affair, a TKO drubbing at the hands of Dustin Poirier. His aura of invincibility, once as blinding as a desert mirage, has shimmered and shrunk, replaced by a question mark the size of a double McRib.

The UFC, for all its bluster and bravado, is a business first and foremost. And in the fight game, business is a two-way street. McGregor may be tarnished, but his drawing power remains undeniable. So, while Dana White may tap-dance around the June date, don’t be surprised if, come fight night, the emerald green of McGregor’s fight shorts once again graces the Octagon canvas.

The McGregor vs. UFC saga is far from over. It’s a dance of delays and dollars, a tango of pugilistic pride and corporate pragmatism. And as the music swells, one thing is certain: the world will be watching, eyes glued to the Octagon, waiting to see if the Notorious One can reclaim his throne, or if he’ll be relegated to the footnotes of fight history.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
