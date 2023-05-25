UFC News and Rumors

Dana White Open to Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the Octagon

Garrett Kerman
Tyson Fury Boxing Belts

UFC President Dana White has said that he would be open to making a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury happen. The two fighters have been linked to a potential crossover bout for some time, and White’s comments suggest that the fight could be closer to reality than ever before.

“If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen,” White said. “It’s a fight that a lot of people want to see, and I think it would be a great fight.”

Jones is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history. He is a former light heavyweight champion and has held the title for over a decade until he vacated the belt and became the heavyweight champion of the world. Fury is the current heavyweight champion in boxing. He is known for his power and athleticism, and he has never been knocked out in his professional career.

A fight between Jones and Fury would be a massive crossover event. It would be the first time that two of the biggest names in combat sports would face off against each other. The fight would also be a huge financial success.

Arrow to top