Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed his timeline for his bantamweight debut and a potential fight against Dominick Cruz.

Figueiredo’s Bantamweight Debut

Deiveson Figueiredo has announced that he plans to make his bantamweight debut in the near future. In an interview with North Star Network, Figueiredo said that he expects to make the jump to 135 pounds soon and that he is in talks to fight Dominick Cruz in September.

Potential Fight Against Cruz

Figueiredo has expressed interest in fighting Dominick Cruz for his bantamweight debut for some time. In fact, he called out Cruz back in March 2023, saying that he wants to fight the “legend” for his first UFC fight at 135 pounds.

According to reports, Figueiredo has verbally agreed to fight Cruz for his bantamweight debut, and the fight is in the works for a September UFC event. While nothing has been officially announced, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the matchup.



Figueiredo’s UFC Career

Deiveson Figueiredo is a former UFC flyweight champion, having won the title in July 2020. He successfully defended the title twice before losing it to Brandon Moreno in December 2021. Figueiredo and Moreno had a rematch in January 2023, but Figueiredo lost again, this time by doctor stoppage in round three.

Figueiredo always had trouble making the flyweight limit as he was absolutely massive for the weight class as some would even call him a weight bully. There have been talks about him moving up in weight for a while now as he has been depleting his body during his time as a flyweight contender. Moving up in weight will surely help him fight healthily for the first time in a while but it certainly will not be easy with the murderous row of killers much like the one he has called out in Dominick Cruz.

This seems like the more logical move for Figueiredo to fight an aging veteran than fighting an up-and-coming killer in the bantamweight division. Figueiredo isn’t a spring chicken in his own right at 35 years old so if he is looking to become the bantamweight champion sooner rather than later he’s going to have to go through the gauntlet of fighters at bantamweight very soon.