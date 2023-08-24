NFL News and Rumors

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Is Carted Off Practice Field

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jerry Jeudy Avoids Serious Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off of the practice field on Thursday during a joint session with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeudy reportedly was grabbing at his right leg close to his hamstring.

There has been no statement from the team regarding his injury.

The Broncos already lost WR Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Should Jeudy require extensive time out to recover, the Broncos could be in the market for some wide-receiving assistance.

KJ Hamler was previously waived with pericarditis; there had been talk about potentially bringing him back later in the season.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy, 24, was the No. 15 overall pick for the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Through three seasons, he has 157 receptions for 2,295 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In his rookie season, Jeudy caught a 92-yard game-winning touchdown to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy possesses the hands and the foot speed to make big plays.

Hopefully, his injury is not serious.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
