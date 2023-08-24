Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Is Carted Off Practice Field

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off of the practice field on Thursday during a joint session with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jeudy reportedly was grabbing at his right leg close to his hamstring.

#broncos WR Jerry Jeudy took an end around and then grabbed his right upper leg. Looked like his hamstring. He was visibly upset. The cart came out to get him. He had trouble getting on in and teammates came over before he was taken inside. He needed help getting off the cart and… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 24, 2023

There has been no statement from the team regarding his injury.

The Broncos already lost WR Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Should Jeudy require extensive time out to recover, the Broncos could be in the market for some wide-receiving assistance.

KJ Hamler was previously waived with pericarditis; there had been talk about potentially bringing him back later in the season.

Jeudy, 24, was the No. 15 overall pick for the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Through three seasons, he has 157 receptions for 2,295 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In his rookie season, Jeudy caught a 92-yard game-winning touchdown to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

👀 Jerry Jeudy is pretty good. He goes off for a 92 yard touchdown!pic.twitter.com/7wtdtWvF2l — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 4, 2021

Jeudy possesses the hands and the foot speed to make big plays.

Hopefully, his injury is not serious.

