The Detroit Lions’ new NFC Championship Game battle cry continues to trend throughout Michigan:

The chants of “Jar-ed Goff … Jar-ed Goff” were heard at a variety of establishments and events frequented by Lions fans over the past week.

The recitation will grow louder Sunday for the visiting quarterback as he prepares to lead the long-suffering franchise against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, one win from the Lions’ earning their first trip to the Super Bowl.

X (Twitter) users responded to the different sites that were serenaded with the Lions’ new rallying call, which was music to the ears of many …

Jared Goff chant started at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit before the 1:00pm Wicked showing. I was just sent this video! #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/uVcak0aSTj — Jay (@MichiganRisen) January 28, 2024

The underdog Lions’ trending incantation was heard throughout Metro Detroit and beyond, beginning with choruses echoing from random residences, without warnings to family members …

I’m in my living room tonight leading a Jared Goff chant while eating chilli dogs and fries. Wife and son are not prepared for this Grittery. #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/960RlbGXFq — Notorious Detroit (@Notorious_Det) January 27, 2024

The slogans were also heard at Little Caesars Arena Saturday night, the shared home of the Detroit Red Wings. The NHL team defeated the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights, 5-2 …

The Jared Goff chant is back at LCA #LGRW pic.twitter.com/mtppesw0Qf — Alexis (@alexislacruze) January 28, 2024

They could also be heard at Little Caesars Arena Saturday afternoon, the part-time home of the Detroit Pistons. The NBA team hosted the Washington Wizards in a matinee matchup, falling apart in the fourth quarter and dropping a 118-104 decision …

The volume was turned up at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., the home of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings …

They continued at Dow Event Center, home of the Saginaw (Mich.) Spirit, a CHL franchise …

And it was fueled Friday night at Yost Arena, the home of Michigan’s ice hockey team …

Chants of “Jared Goff” at Yost Ice Arena tonight. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/S4Ypeg6Fmn — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 27, 2024

The recitations could be heard everywhere, including at a prep cheerleading competition …

High school cheer competition and—you guessed it—more Jared Goff chants (via IG/mariahvargasss) pic.twitter.com/pDxemWJSeN — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 27, 2024

The mantra was synched between dance moves at an off-campus club in Lansing, Mich. …

I’m in a club in Lansing and Jared Goff chants broke out I’m drunk and having the tine of my life🔥#OnePride pic.twitter.com/OqkeL7p8OS — Drob0112 (@Defense_Rob) January 28, 2024

And at a typical college bar in East Lansing, Mich., signaling a stark contrast to the reception Goff received when he was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 …

*whispers* they’re chanting “Jared Goff” in East Lansing (via IG/_j0e_mm_) pic.twitter.com/T2ikl4ZMvx — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 27, 2024

Even at a bar in San Jose, Calif., whose patrons remain eager to see if Goff can continue to strong postseason play, compiling 563 yards and three TDs during the wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers …

The shouts filtered through a Delta flight from Detroit to San Francisco just before takeoff. The plane escorted Lions fans to Sunday’s primetime matchup …

Lots of “Let’s go Lions!” “Jared Goff, Jared Goff!” and this special announcement from the @Delta flight crew on this trip to San Francisco from Detroit that’s about to take off.

🎥 by @ericseals of @freep @freepsports @DetroitLions pic.twitter.com/sGqTWHwTSQ — 📸🎥Eric Seals (@ericseals) January 27, 2024

Heck, the chorus could also be heard at grocery stores for a franchise that has not captured an NFL championship since 1957 …

Jared Goff chants erupt at the grocery store pic.twitter.com/EZJ6mC4S53 — Coen Carr Triple4’s Enthusiast (@DeepWatersOfEL) January 27, 2024

And following a Lions’ fans’ boat inspection in San Francisco Bay …

San Francisco Coast Guard pulls over Grand Rapids, Mi. couple Paul & Debbie Priest (diehard @Lions fans) in SF Bay for a random inspection. When done, the Coast Guard members drive away chanting, “Jared Goff; Jared Goff.” Video courtesy: Debbie Priest#OnePride pic.twitter.com/mauh7rsiXj — Brent Ashcroft (@brentashcroft) January 28, 2024

A California native, Goff grew up idolizing Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana and was a big 49ers’ fan …

Jared Goff grew up in Novato, CA. Working class football town in Northern California. He was a Niners fan and wears 16 because of Joe Montana Tomorrow he returns to end their season A Homecoming game sends him to the Super Bowl for redemption pic.twitter.com/xTbFgqvQjk — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) January 28, 2024

If the Lions fall behind early Sunday, Goff could channel his high school days in Kentfield, Calif., about an hour north of Levi’s Stadium. Down 31-14 midway through the third quarter in a North Coast Section Division 3 semifinal matchup, Goff guided Marin Catholic to a second-half comeback. He was named player of the game as MC qualified for the 2012 NorCal Championship, which it claimed. Could that effort foreshadow 2024? …

Jared Goff High school highlights:https://t.co/TDu9pr447n — Your Sports Network (@ysn365) January 23, 2024

The week’s buildup to the Lions’ first NFC Championship appearance since the 1991 season proved to be a special time for trending Lions fans …

Jared Goff chants all over downtown Detroit. Special time for the city. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zAkOs1bca9 — Owen (@Owenschu13) January 27, 2024