Detroit Lions Fans Chant Trendy NFC Championship Game Battle Cry At Various Establishments: ‘Jar-ed Goff … Jar-ed Goff’

Jeff Hawkins
The Detroit Lions’ new NFC Championship Game battle cry continues to trend throughout Michigan:

The chants of “Jar-ed Goff … Jar-ed Goff” were heard at a variety of establishments and events frequented by Lions fans over the past week.

The recitation will grow louder Sunday for the visiting quarterback as he prepares to lead the long-suffering franchise against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, one win from the Lions’ earning their first trip to the Super Bowl.

X (Twitter) users responded to the different sites that were serenaded with the Lions’ new rallying call, which was music to the ears of many …

The underdog Lions’ trending incantation was heard throughout Metro Detroit and beyond, beginning with choruses echoing from random residences, without warnings to family members …

The slogans were also heard at Little Caesars Arena Saturday night, the shared home of the Detroit Red Wings. The NHL team defeated the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights, 5-2 …

They could also be heard at Little Caesars Arena Saturday afternoon, the part-time home of the Detroit Pistons. The NBA team hosted the Washington Wizards in a matinee matchup, falling apart in the fourth quarter and dropping a 118-104 decision …

The volume was turned up at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., the home of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings …

They continued at Dow Event Center, home of the Saginaw (Mich.) Spirit, a CHL franchise …

And it was fueled Friday night at Yost Arena, the home of Michigan’s ice hockey team …

The recitations could be heard everywhere, including at a prep cheerleading competition …

The mantra was synched between dance moves at an off-campus club in Lansing, Mich. …

And at a typical college bar in East Lansing, Mich., signaling a stark contrast to the reception Goff received when he was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 …

Even at a bar in San Jose, Calif., whose patrons remain eager to see if Goff can continue to strong postseason play, compiling 563 yards and three TDs during the wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers …

The shouts filtered through a Delta flight from Detroit to San Francisco just before takeoff. The plane escorted Lions fans to Sunday’s primetime matchup …

Heck, the chorus could also be heard at grocery stores for a franchise that has not captured an NFL championship since 1957 …

And following a Lions’ fans’ boat inspection in San Francisco Bay …

A California native, Goff grew up idolizing Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana and was a big 49ers’ fan …

If the Lions fall behind early Sunday, Goff could channel his high school days in Kentfield, Calif., about an hour north of Levi’s Stadium. Down 31-14 midway through the third quarter in a North Coast Section Division 3 semifinal matchup, Goff guided Marin Catholic to a second-half comeback. He was named player of the game as MC qualified for the 2012 NorCal Championship, which it claimed. Could that effort foreshadow 2024? …

The week’s buildup to the Lions’ first NFC Championship appearance since the 1991 season proved to be a special time for trending Lions fans …

49ers Lions NFC Championship Game
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Arrow to top