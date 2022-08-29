Dolphins Sign Former Patriots DE Trey Flowers To a One-Year Deal

The Miami Dolphins have added to their roster with the signing of former Patriots and Lions DE, Trey Flowers.

Flowers was a free agent until the Dolphins picked him up on a one-year deal reportedly worth $2.1million.

The Dolphins are getting a pass rusher who picked up two Super Bowl rings during his four-year spell at the Patriots.

After leaving the Patriots, Flowers signed for the Detroit Lions on a massive five-year deal worth $90million. The move to Detroit didn’t work out as either party would have wished, with the big money contract weighing heavy on him. Flowers was a cap casualty in the off-season which left him as a free agent.

The Dolphins have a great veteran in Flowers. He’s expected to get straight to work in Miami as he has previously worked with their defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer.

Flowers’ game time did go down in the last two seasons in Detroit, but the Dolphins have signed a player with 31.5 sacks in his seven season in the NFL.

He’s going to be a great addition to their roster this season, and the move will be a good chance for Flowers to return to his best form after three tough years in Detroit.