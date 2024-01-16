The UFC kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked PPV event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. The newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland will be looking to defend his title for the very first time when he takes on the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland did the unthinkable when he dethroned the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in hostile territory, on short notice, and as a massive underdog. This came after Du Plessis not being ready to fight after his second-round knockout of Robert Whittaker. Now, with Du Plessis fully healthy and having a full camp to get ready for this fight he is full steam ahead for his first-ever UFC main event and title fight.

Du Plessis’ last fight was a major upset of the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker as he became the No. 1 contender with a second-round TKO victory. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $75,000, and with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $206,000.

Dricus Du Plessis’s Net Worth

Dricus Du Plessis has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $400k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Dricus Du Plessis has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the South Africa regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Dricus Du Plessis’s UFC Record

Dricus Du Plessis holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-2 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 10 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 6-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 297.

Dricus Du Plessis’s Next Fight

Dricus Du Plessis will fight the UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in a 5-round main event for the UFC Middleweight Championship this Saturday at UFC 297. This fight will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Dricus Du Plessis (+120) making him the slight underdog in this matchup.

Dricus Du Plessis’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Dricus Du Plessis is from Hatfield, Pretoria, South Africa.

Dricus Du Plessis is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Nastassja Ras.

Age: 30

30 Born: Hatfield, Pretoria, South Africa

Hatfield, Pretoria, South Africa Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 76″

76″ Coach/Trainer: Morne Visser