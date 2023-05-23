UFC News and Rumors

Dustin Poirier expects nothing new with Justin Gaethje ‘same car-crash fighter as before just now with a seat belt on’

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
gaethje-poirier

Dustin Poirier has recently spoken out about his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje, stating that he is excited to face the same “car-crash fighter” he fought in 2018, but this time with a seat belt. Poirier and Gaethje are set to headline UFC 291 for the vacant BMF lightweight title on July 29th in Salt Lake City.

Gaethje is widely known as one of the most violent fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, and Poirier is one of the few fighters who would happily sign up to fight him twice. The two first met in 2018 in a UFC headliner held in Gaethje’s home state of Arizona, which was an instant classic and ended with Poirier victorious courtesy of a brutal fourth-round knockout.
Poirier has stated that he sees Gaethje as the same fighter he faced in 2018, but with a few improvements. Poirier also disagrees with Gaethje’s recent claim that he is MMA’s most exciting fighter of all time, stating that he stopped him in a Fight of the Year.
Despite their previous bout being an instant classic, Poirier is excited to face Gaethje again. He knows what to expect from Gaethje’s bouts – car-crash style action, relentless pace, and a promise of mutually assured destruction and he is not turning away from it.
Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC 280

Sean O’Malley dismisses concerns about Aljamain Sterling’s health ahead of UFC 292

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13min
UFC News and Rumors
ddp
Dricus Du Plessis agrees that it’s “not smart” to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
dm_210612_MCKINNEY_STUNNING_KO
Terrance McKinney will fight Nazim Sadykhov on July 15th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
said nurmagomedov career earnings
Said Nurmagomedov will fight Kyler Phillips at UFC event on August 5th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso (UFC)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch is confirmed but date TBD
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mackenzie dern
Mackenzie Dern talks about her call out of Rose Namajunas after big win at UFC Vegas 73
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC
Dana White provides update on Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top