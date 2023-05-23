Dustin Poirier has recently spoken out about his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje, stating that he is excited to face the same “car-crash fighter” he fought in 2018, but this time with a seat belt. Poirier and Gaethje are set to headline UFC 291 for the vacant BMF lightweight title on July 29th in Salt Lake City.

Just now he does it with a seat belt on#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/aoOpjY5SA3 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 22, 2023

Gaethje is widely known as one of the most violent fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, and Poirier is one of the few fighters who would happily sign up to fight him twice. The two first met in 2018 in a UFC headliner held in Gaethje’s home state of Arizona, which was an instant classic and ended with Poirier victorious courtesy of a brutal fourth-round knockout.

Poirier has stated that he sees Gaethje as the same fighter he faced in 2018, but with a few improvements. Poirier also disagrees with Gaethje’s recent claim that he is MMA’s most exciting fighter of all time, stating that he stopped him in a Fight of the Year.

Despite their previous bout being an instant classic, Poirier is excited to face Gaethje again. He knows what to expect from Gaethje’s bouts – car-crash style action, relentless pace, and a promise of mutually assured destruction and he is not turning away from it.