UFC News and Rumors

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Set for Co-Main Event at UFC 299

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
dustin-poirier-winner

The highly anticipated UFC 299 event is set to feature a compelling five-round co-main event between two formidable lightweights, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis.

This clash, announced by UFC CEO Dana White, is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Poirier, a former interim champion with a record of 29-8 MMA and 21-7 UFC, will be looking to bounce back from a second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje. On the other hand, Saint-Denis, with a record of 13-1 MMA and 5-1 UFC, is riding high on a five-fight winning streak, all of which have been stoppages, showcasing his formidable skill set.

The bout between Poirier and Saint-Denis is expected to be a highlight of the UFC 299 card, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+. Poirier, currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC lightweight rankings, will be aiming to demonstrate his resilience and return to the win column after his recent defeat. Meanwhile, Saint-Denis, ranked No. 12, will be seeking to further solidify his position in the lightweight division by taking on a seasoned and accomplished opponent in Poirier.

This matchup has generated significant buzz within the MMA community, with fans eagerly anticipating the clash of styles and the high stakes involved for both fighters. The five-round format adds an extra layer of intrigue to the contest, potentially favoring the fighter with superior conditioning and endurance. As the event draws closer, all eyes will be on Poirier and Saint-Denis as they prepare to showcase their skills and determination inside the octagon.

The announcement of the five-round co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 has set the stage for an enthralling showdown between two accomplished lightweights. With Poirier’s experience and Saint-Denis’s impressive winning streak, this matchup promises to deliver fireworks and captivate MMA fans worldwide. As the countdown to March 9 begins, anticipation for this bout and the entire UFC 299 card continues to build, underscoring the enduring appeal and excitement of the sport.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
pereira prochazka (1)

Highest grossing UFC PPV in 2023: UFC 295 Broke Records

Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Josh Emmett
Best UFC Knockouts of 2023: Josh Emmett’s Death Punch Tops The List
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski UFC (1)
Best UFC Fights of 2023: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Makes The List
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 2 2024
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 300
The one fight the UFC must make for UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 23 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 300
Dana White announces the first three fights for UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Leon Edwards UFC
UFC 296 Had a Sold Out Crowd of 19k with $9.3 Million Revenue
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 18 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 15/22
UFC 296 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Leon Edwards expecting to earn $1 Million payday
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Dec 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top