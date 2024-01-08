Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Set for Co-Main Event at UFC 299

The highly anticipated UFC 299 event is set to feature a compelling five-round co-main event between two formidable lightweights, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis.

IM BAAAAAAACK!!! Two more fight announcements 👊🏻👊🏻#UFC299 5-round co-main, Poirier vs Saint-Denis#UFC300 Number one contender fight, Oliveira vs Tsarukyan pic.twitter.com/aSPZtGEnAT — danawhite (@danawhite) January 8, 2024

This clash, announced by UFC CEO Dana White, is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Poirier, a former interim champion with a record of 29-8 MMA and 21-7 UFC, will be looking to bounce back from a second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje. On the other hand, Saint-Denis, with a record of 13-1 MMA and 5-1 UFC, is riding high on a five-fight winning streak, all of which have been stoppages, showcasing his formidable skill set.

The bout between Poirier and Saint-Denis is expected to be a highlight of the UFC 299 card, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+. Poirier, currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC lightweight rankings, will be aiming to demonstrate his resilience and return to the win column after his recent defeat. Meanwhile, Saint-Denis, ranked No. 12, will be seeking to further solidify his position in the lightweight division by taking on a seasoned and accomplished opponent in Poirier.

This matchup has generated significant buzz within the MMA community, with fans eagerly anticipating the clash of styles and the high stakes involved for both fighters. The five-round format adds an extra layer of intrigue to the contest, potentially favoring the fighter with superior conditioning and endurance. As the event draws closer, all eyes will be on Poirier and Saint-Denis as they prepare to showcase their skills and determination inside the octagon.

The announcement of the five-round co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 has set the stage for an enthralling showdown between two accomplished lightweights. With Poirier’s experience and Saint-Denis’s impressive winning streak, this matchup promises to deliver fireworks and captivate MMA fans worldwide. As the countdown to March 9 begins, anticipation for this bout and the entire UFC 299 card continues to build, underscoring the enduring appeal and excitement of the sport.