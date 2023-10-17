UFC News and Rumors

EA UFC 5 Ratings Leaked: Alexander Volkanovski Leads the Pack

Garrett Kerman
EA Sports UFC 5 is the latest installment in the popular video game franchise, and it features a roster of fighters with varying ratings. The game has been praised for its realistic graphics and gameplay, and fans of the sport have been eagerly anticipating its release. Fight fans and gamers have been eagerly awaiting for the player ratings to come out and they have finally leaked some of the best players in the game.

EA UFC 5 Men’s Bantamweight Rankings

Fighter Striking Grappling Health Overall
Sean O’Malley 5 4 4.5 4.5
Aljamain Sterling 4.5 5 4.5 4.5
Cory Sandhagen 4.5 4.5 5 4.5
Marlon Vera 4.5 4 5 4.5
Merab Dvalishvili 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5

Sean O’Malley is the highest-rated fighter in the men’s Bantamweight division, with a 4.5 rating for striking. O’Malley is known for his knockout power and flashy style, and he is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Aljamain Sterling is another highly rated fighter in this division, with a 4.5 rating for grappling. With EA UFC 5’s new submission systems, Sterling could be a force to be reckoned with.

EA UFC 5 Featherweight Rankings

how to bet on volkanovski in ufc 273 in australia

Fighter Striking Grappling Health Overall
Alexander Volkanovski 5 4.5 5 5
Max Holloway 4.5 4 5 4.5
Conor McGregor (Legacy) 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Ilia Topuria 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Jose Aldo 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5

Alexander Volkanovski is the highest-rated fighter in the Featherweight division, with an illustrious 5 rating for striking, health, and overall. Volkanovski is known for a great all-around skillset that can beat his opponents in every facet of the fight game and has been one of the most dominant forces we have seen in the featherweight division. Max Holloway the former featherweight champion is another highly-rated fighter in this division, with a 4.5 rating for striking and overall.

EA UFC 5 Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Fighter Striking Grappling Health Overall
Amanda Nunes 5 4.5 4.5 5
Valentina Shevchenko 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Holly Holm 4.5 3.5 5 4.5
Julianna Pena 4 4.5 4.5 4.5
Miesha Tate 3.5 4 4.5 4

Amanda Nunes is the highest-rated fighter in the women’s Bantamweight division, with a 5-star rating for striking and overall. Nunes is one of the most dominant fighters in the sport, and she has held the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship since 2016 and was a two-time champion in 2023 before calling it a career and retiring. Valentina Shevchenko is another highly-rated fighter in this division, with a 4.5 rating for striking and grappling.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
