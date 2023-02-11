The team owner who fired Andy Reid from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 still regrets the decision. So much so, Jeffrey Lurie plans to vote for the current Kansas City Chiefs coach as a first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer.

The Eagles’ owner had little choice to make the move in 2012. Eagles fans called for Reid’s dismissal following a two-season slide, but Lurie knew he employed a talented offensive mind.

Following a 4-12 season, however, Eagles fans needed to be soothed.

So, Lurie caved and fired Reid.

Despite everything.

Jeffrey Lurie: ‘The Best Thing For Andy At The Time’

During his time with the Eagles, Reid evolved into the long-suffering franchise’s all-time leader in coaching wins, compiling a 130-93-1 mark. How soon spoiled fans forget, right? After guiding the Eagles to the 2004 Super Bowl and four NFC championship games, Reid couldn’t survive a roster rebuild.

Lurie told The Washington Post that firing Reid still weighs on his mind.

“It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy,” Lurie said. “Obviously we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in.

“I just think the best thing for Andy at the time — and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time — was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time.”

Lurie was right.

Reid joined the Chiefs the next year. At the helm, he is poised to coach in his third Super Bowl in four seasons Sunday against the Eagles.

“I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went,” Lurie said. “I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion.”

Reid Received Axe After Two-Year Slump

Why was Reid handed a pink slip by Lurie?

One reason. He didn’t coach the Eagles to a Lombardi Trophy. His 130 wins remain 67 more than any coach in franchise history. Of the club’s eight trips to the NFC championship game, five were under his direction.

But Lurie’s standard was a Super Bowl title and his patience ran out when the Eagles struggled to 12-20 record over Reid’s final two campaigns (2011 and ‘12).

On Dec. 30, 2012, Lurie lowered the axe.

On Sunday, Reid will sharpen his own blade, receiving a chance to solidify his first-ballot Hall-of-Fame resume with a win over the familiar Eagles.