Edson Barboza Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Garrett Kerman
UFC Vegas 81 stays at the UFC Apex for a stacked fight card from top to bottom. We have a featherweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. Yusuff has been streaking winning 8 of his last 9 fights with his only UFC loss coming against one of the top contenders in the division Arnold Allen as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Barboza’s third main event fight, and is coming off of an early brutal knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo. A win from either fighter will propel them up the featherweight rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In Barboza’s last fight, he rolled back the time with a vicious knockout of Billy Quarantillo in less than three minutes into the first round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $200,000, with a win bonus, promotional bonus and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $471,000.

Edson Barboza’s Net Worth

Edson Barboza has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Edson Barboza has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2010.

Edson Barboza’s UFC Record

Edson Barboza holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-11 which includes 13 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 17-11 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 81.

Edson Barboza’s Next Fight

Edson Barboza will fight the surging featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 81. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Edson Barboza (+145) making him the slight underdog in this matchup.

Edson Barboza’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Edson Barboza fights out of Jupiter, Florida but is originally from Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Edson Barboza is currently married to his wife Bruna Barboza.

  • Age: 37
  • Born: Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 75″
  • Coach/Trainer: Gabriel de Oliveira

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
