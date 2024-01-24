ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft. There are not too many shocks or surprises in Kiper’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, but we take a look at the top picks. We will take a look at where Kiper thinks the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels will end up, and grade Kiper’s efforts. So, let’s dive in.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Kiper is known as one of the premier NFL Draft analysts in the country, and his long-awaited first mock draft is now available. But being a premier analyst doesn’t mean we are not allowed to disagree with some of his thoughts.

Let’s see how Kiper thinks will pan out in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper Mock 2024 NFL Draft v1.0

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

It’s hard to make a case for anybody else to go at number one in this draft. Williams won the Heisman last season and has demonstrated skills that will likely transfer well to the NFL.

He is the top pick on a vast majority of mock draft boards and it’s unlikely whoever ends up at number one will pass on him.

Mel Kiper’s Grade: A

Bears Grade: A

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This is the first pick of Kiper’s we disagree with. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this season, but the TSD team thinks that there is more potential in another quarterback.

Ron Rivera is out at Washington, and Sam Howell is unlikely to appeal to a new coach. Daniels threw for 40 TDs and rushed for 10 more in 2023, and he clearly has the potential to be a serviceable QB in the NFL, but we believe he will go below UNC’s Drake Maye.

Mel Kiper’s Grade: C+

Commanders Grade: B-

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Dual-threat quarterback Drake Maye would likely be a steal here if he drops to three. Jerod Mayo will likely want to move on from the disaster the Pats had at QB this season with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Enter Drake Maye. Maye has been nothing short of fantastic during his time at North Carolina. He completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 62 touchdowns compared to just 16 interceptions over his last two seasons. At just 21, he is two years younger than Daniels and his ceiling is the roof (little UNC joke for us all there).

This would be an excellent pick for the Pats if he is there at three, but we believe he is a slot too low in Kiper’s mock.

Mel Kiper’s Grade: C+

Patriots Grade: A+

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a ridiculous talent, and Kiper thinks he goes at three, ending the run of quarterbacks to start the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his last two seasons at Ohio State he has racked up 144 catches, 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns.

At 6’4″ and 200 lbs, Harrison has excellent size for a wide receiver. But he also has speed to burn and his route running is second to nobody in this class, a skill he may have learned from his father.

Should the Cardinals look to stick with Kyler Murray then he is going to need more weapons, and what better place to start than Harrison. He has NFL comparisons to the likes of AJ Green, so big things are expected from him.

Mel Kiper’s Grade: A

Cardinals Grade: A

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Kiper thinks the offensive skill position players will keep on coming off the board as he thinks Brock Bowers goes at five. And we don’t disagree.

We’ve seen the likes of Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid and Luke Musgrave all contribute to their teams as rookie tight ends in 2023, and Bowers is probably better than them all.

He will be best utilized as a pass catcher in the NFL. At 6’4″ and 230 lbs, he may be a touch small but he more than makes up for it with his pace and route running ability.

In college, Bowers caught 26 touchdowns in 40 games while racking up 2,538 receiving yards. He also added five touchdowns on the ground, showing that UGA tried to get the ball to him however they could. He will be an exciting pick and will immediately help out Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Mel Kiper’s Grade: A

Chargers Grade: A